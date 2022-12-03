6 things to know during the Panthers’ bye week

With their thorough victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 12, the Carolina Panthers have worked themselves right back into the thick of the NFC South race. But before they reenter battle, they get to kick their legs up this weekend for some well-deserved rest.

So, as they enjoy their break, here are six things to know about the bye week.

One game out

Being that no team in the NFC South has a winning record, the 4-8 Panthers sit just a game and a half behind the first-place pace of the 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And that standing is, in part, due to Carolina being the only victorious squad from the division in Week 12.

As Tampa Bay is set to host the 4-8 New Orleans Saints, one of these divisional foes is about to take a step back. So the Panthers can stay within distance as long as they pull out a win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Man, this feels a lot like 2014, doesn’t it?

Mid after the break

Speaking of 2014, the Panthers have had mixed results following their past eight byes. Since that silly season, they’ve gone 4-4 after the break—including an 0-2 mark under the departed Matt Rhule.

Hopefully for the man who has succeeded him, Carolina will be able to successfully hop right back into action in Week 14.

Steve Wilks ready to prove himself

In his lone post-bye week at the helm for the Arizona Cardinals, Wilks and his crew ran into a budding Kansas City Chiefs team—one that would make the AFC title game later that postseason and capture the Lombardi Trophy the one after. And the results weren’t too great.

While they were able to hold the league’s No. 1 offense to 26 points, the Cardinals scored just 14 of their own. So, Wilks will be trying for his first win in this situation.

Ben and the bye

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo isn’t too familiar with post-bye success either.

Between his four seasons as either the offensive coordinator or head coach of the New York Giants, McAdoo’s teams have gone 1-3 following their break. Those teams also averaged just 20 points a game, which obviously was not enough to keep the Giants in those matchups.

They may very well need more than 20 points against the Seahawks, who are one of the league’s most potent offenses to this point.

QB stats going into the bye

It has not been a pretty year for the Carolina quarterbacks.

The Panthers have fielded three different starters—all of whom have seen varying degrees of success. But, obviously, whatever success they’ve had has been bogged down by a largely stale offensive campaign.

Here, as we break from The Great Carolina Quarterback Competition of 2022, here are the numbers for each:

Baker Mayfield (1-6 record): 57.8 completion percentage, 1,313 passing yards, seven total touchdowns, six interceptions, 74.4 passer rating

PJ Walker (2-3 record): 59.4 completion percentage, 731 passing yards, three total touchdowns, three interceptions, 78.0 passer rating

Sam Darnold (1-0 record): 57.9 completion percentage, 164 passing yards, two total touchdowns, zero interceptions, 103.8 passer rating

Sam's first

Oddly enough, next Sunday will be Darnold’s first NFL start following a bye week. Yup, his first over a five-year career.

Due to various illnesses and/or injuries, Darnold missed the chance to lead his team (whether that be the Panthers or New York Jets) onto the field following their respective breaks. Those absences have given way to Walker in 2021, Joe Flacco in 2020, Luke Falk in 2019 and Josh McCown in 2018.

There’s a first time for everything, folks.

