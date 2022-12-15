6 things to know about Cowboys next test, the improving Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys have taken different paths in beating AFC South opponents in the last two weeks. There was a blowout against the Indianapolis Colts, followed by a last-minute victory over the one-win Houston Texans. Their third-straight game against the division comes in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After three straight home games, it’s the first road game for the Cowboys since they dismantled the Minnesota Vikings just before Thanksgiving. Dallas is 3-2 on the road this season and will get a test from the Jaguars, who are 5-8 on the year, and 3-3 at home.

The Cowboys shouldn’t be looking ahead to their big Christmas Eve matchup with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, or they could get upset by the Jaguars. Even with 10 wins this season, Dallas is searching for some consistency as they enter Week 15.

Here are six things to know about the Jaguars ahead of their Week 15 matchup.

Cowboys have never won in Jacksonville

(Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

The Cowboys did beat the Jaguars in what was considered a home game for Jacksonville in 2014, but that game was played in London, England, not in Florida. In that contest, quarterback Tony Romo returned from a one-game absence to throw three touchdowns, two to wide receiver Dez Bryant, in the 31-17 rout.

The only true road game the Cowboys played in the city of Jacksonville was played in 2006, which the Jaguars won 24-17. It was the season-opener and the Cowboys lined up Drew Bledsoe under center and it was the debut for new wide receiver Terrell Owns in Dallas. Owens scored a touchdown as the Cowboys got out to a 10-0 lead but got outplayed after early success.

This will be the Cowboys’ second real road game against the Jaguars and they’re hoping for their first win at TIAA Bank Field.

Not the same old Jaguars

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are just 5-8 on the year, but they aren’t the same old Jags. Their new head coach is someone familiar with the Cowboys, former Eagles head man Doug Pederson, who has the team heading in the right direction. Pederson has a career record of 4-6 against the Cowboys as a head coach.

Story continues

After a 2-6 start to the season, the Jaguars have won three out of five and are playing better football. They’ll be coming off an impressive road win against the Tennessee Titans, which the Jaguars won by two touchdowns. That win comes just two weeks after beating the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens.

The Jaguars are in the AFC playoff mix, just two games behind the Titans in the division, and two games out of the postseason race.

However, the Jaguars haven’t won two straight games wince Weeks 2 and 3 and haven’t looked sharp after either one of their last two wins. Jacksonville followed up the big against the Ravens by getting smoked by the Detroit Lions the next week, so consistency is still an issue.

The Cowboys need to show up and be prepared to play against an improving team with something to play for. These aren’t the same old Jaguars who will lay down and get blown out.

Trevor Lawrence is playing well

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars selected the quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, and like many young QBs, Lawrence struggled as a rookie. Year 2 has been a much different experience.

Through 13 games, Lawrence has thrown for 20 touchdowns and been picked off just six times. That’s a marked improvement from last year when Lawrence tied for the league lead in interceptions with 17. The improved decision making has made Lawrence a more efficient quarterback.

Lawrence ranks inside the top 10 in the NFL in passing yards (3,202) and touchdowns, while also coming in 11th in completion percentage (66.2%) and passing yards per game (246.3). The second-year QB also has four rushing scores, so he has good mobility.

In the last five games, Lawrence has played some of his best football, throwing for 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Lawrence will be coming off a game where he threw for three scores and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Trevor Lawrence since Week 9: 🔹 1,362 passing yards

🔹 10 TDs (0 INTs)

🔹 71.8% completion percentage (1st)

🔹 111.7 passer rating (2nd) pic.twitter.com/3klvWpiM2C — PFF (@PFF) December 12, 2022

It’s a much-improved Lawrence, who has raised his game with the help of Pederson, offensive coordinator Press Taylor, passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy. The injured Cowboys’ secondary will have their hands full with Lawrence and the passing game of the Jaguars.

Travis Etienne is a problem, but he's slowing down

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars have a solid rushing attack that’s led by second-year running back Travis Etienne. The first-year starter is 12th in the league rushing 814 yards and four scores.

Etienne was much more of a difference maker earlier in the season. In Week 5-9, Etienne was one of the best RBs in the game, when he had three 100-yard rushing games, all four of his touchdowns and averaged 107.2 yards a game on the ground. Also, during a four-game stretch, Etienne was averaging a ridiculous 7.5 yard a carry.

However, in his last four games, Etienne has started to slow down, averaging just 33.5 yards a game, and hasn’t scored.

Etienne is in his second year, but he missed his rookie year due a injury and might be hitting a bit of a wall from playing his first campaign in the NFL. After playing 13 and 14 games in college at Clemson, Etienne hadn’t played in over 1.5 years, so he could be getting worn down.

Even though he hasn’t been as effective in the last month, Etienne is a dangerous weapon who has the ability to take over a game. The Cowboys need to contain one of the game’s best young RBs.

Defense can be thrown on

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Jaguars have an improved defense when it comes to creating turnovers, ranking eighth in the league with 20 takeaways. They’re an equal opportunity defense that has both 10 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries.

It’s also a defense that has problems stopping the passing game. The Jaguars are 28th in the league against the pass, giving up over 253 yards a game through the air, and are tied for fourth worst in the NFL with 21 passing scores allowed.

Jacksonville has faced some of the better quarterbacks in the league, which doesn’t help their defense. The Jaguars will get another test with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and his new receiving weapon T.Y. Hilton, who is familiar with the Jaguars from his time with the Colts in the AFC South.

However, the Jaguars have only allowed four passing touchdowns at home this season, which is an interesting statistic considering how bad their passing defense has been. With this game being in Jacksonville, we’ll have to see if the Cowboys can have success throwing the ball.

Strong pass rushing trio

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterbacks for the Cowboys are among the most pressured, but least sacked in the league. Dallas’ offensive line excels at run blocking but leaves much to be desired in pass protection.

Losing one of their starters on the offensive line, right tackle Terence Steele, won’t make things easier as they face a Jaguars defense that has a solid trio of pass rushers. The answer for the Cowboys will be a rotation of second-year tackle Josh Ball and veteran tackle Jason Peters, who played RT for the first time since 2005 in last week’s win.

Looks like the Cowboys will rotate at right tackle with Josh Ball and Jason Peters on Sunday against Jags. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 12, 2022

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot leads the Jaguars in sacks with five, but their defense also boasts linebackers Josh Allen, who has four sacks, and Travon Walker, a rookie who also has 3.5 sacks. It’s a strong trio who has over half of the Jaguars defenses sacks and can make life difficult for offensive lines.

The Jaguars aren’t adept at getting to the quarterback, with just 23 sacks on the year. However, they do have the pedigree to ruin games. Smoot was a third-round selection, while Allen was seventh overall pick in 2019, and Walker was the first overall pick in the 2022 draft. The ability is there to pressure the QB, the Cowboys must stop them from attacking Prescott.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire