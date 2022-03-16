6 things to know about Colts’ new DE Yannick Ngakoue

The Indianapolis Colts finally made a splash move Wednesday by agreeing to a trade that includes acquiring defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The details of the trade are a straight swap. The Colts send cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Raiders while Ngakoue heads to the Circle City.

This is a big deal for the Colts. They need pass rush help in the worst way and now they have a very promising defensive line that includes DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye.

Here are six things to know about the newest addition to the Colts’ pass rush:

Colts know Ngakoue well

The Colts had plenty of fits trying to block Ngakoue for four seasons. After he was a third-round pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL draft, Ngakoue dominated the AFC South. During those four seasons, Ngakoue recorded 37.5 sacks and 85 quarterback hits. Before the 2020 season, the Jaguars franchise-tagged Ngakoue and then traded him to the Minnesota Vikings.

A well-traveled player

Despite his talent, Ngakoue has been well-traveled across the league. He spent the first four years of his career with the Jaguars. They traded him to the Vikings in 2020 for a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick.

Halfway through the 2020 season, the Vikings traded Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.

After hitting free agency during the 2021 offseason, Ngakoue signed a two-year deal with the Raiders.

The Colts will be the fifth team he’s played for since August 2020.

No extension imminent

Ngakoue is set to be a free agent following the 2022 season and even though he has three voided years currently for 2023-2025, those are just for accounting purposes and spreading out bonuses to alleviate strain on the salary cap.

Given that Ngakoue has been productive everywhere he’s gone and the fact that the Colts need stability at the pass rush positions, an extension is likely and should be expected at some point.

However, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reported that nothing is imminent on that front right now.

From what I understand, an extension on Ngakoue isn’t imminent right now. Ngakoue counts $13 million against the cap this year. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 16, 2022

A much-needed splash

Making a move like this was exactly what the Colts needed to do. Despite not having a quarterback following the Carson Wentz trade, it’s clear general manager Chris Ballard acknowledges the need to make some big moves.

After Chandler Jones agreed to a big deal with the Raiders, it opened up the chance for Ballard to make a splash play for a player that will contribute immediately to the defense’s biggest need.

Giving up Rock Ya-Sin certainly hurts the secondary but if Ballard wasn’t planning on extending him after the 2022 season, it’s a wise move to add a player at a premier position.

Plus, if the pass rush improves as expected, the secondary will be a beneficiary.

Where Ngakoue will play

With Ngakoue coming to the Colts, the big question will be surrounding how this impacts the rest of the defensive line. In Gus Bradley’s defense, Ngakoue will play the LEO position. That position’s main and sole focus is rushing the passer.

Before this trade, second-year edge rusher Kwity Paye was expected to be the starting LEO. Now, the Colts can move Paye around playing both as the LEO and as the Big End, which focuses more on setting the edge.

While it’s isn’t totally clear what the roles will look like, this is the type of problem the Colts want to have.

Highly productive

We’re not projecting when it comes to the outlook of the pass rush and the impact Ngakoue is likely to have in it. He has been productive everywhere he’s gone.

Despite laying for four teams in his career, Ngakoue has never recorded fewer than 8.0 sacks in a season. He’s hit double-digit sacks twice (2017, 2021) and has averaged 19.8 quarterback hits per season.

