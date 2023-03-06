6 things to know about Colts’ new special teams coordinator Brian Mason

Shane Steichen’s staff is nearing completion, and a critical role, special teams coordinator, has been filled. The Indianapolis Colts have selected Brian Mason from the University of Notre Dame to succeed Bubba Ventrone.

Mason was Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator last season and brought a wealth of knowledge. He is the sixth hire for Steichen and comes on the heels of several pivotal decisions for the Colts as the team evaluates the franchise’s future.

Let’s take a look at six things to know about Brian Mason:

He has local ties to Indiana

Newly hired special teams coordinator Brian Mason is returning to his home state. Mason is a Zionsville, Indiana native and graduated from Zionsville Community High School.

He has 15 years of experience at the collegiate level

Mason started coaching as a student assistant running backs coach in 2009 at Dennison University. He then went to Bluffton University as a defensive line coach for two years. Following that role, Mason has several defensive graduate assistant opportunities before landing at the University of Cincinnati.

In 2017, he was the director of recruiting before transitioning to his role as special teams coordinator from 2018 to 2021. In 2022, Mason landed at Notre Dame in a similar position, elevating the unit to the top of college football.

He is a former running back

Mason graduated from Denison university with a degree in economics and history. At Denison, he played football as a running back for two seasons with the team. Unfortunately, an injury ended Mason’s playing days early, and he opted to spend his remaining time as a student coach.

Frank Broyles Award Semifinalist

Brian Mason is highly skilled as a special teams coordinator and could be considered a savant. In 2022, Mason was a 2022 semifinalist for the Frank Broyles Award, which typically goes to the nation’s top FBS assistant coach. Unsurprisingly, Mason was among only two special teams coaches to make the list of fifty-plus semifinalists.

When asked how he continues to rise to the occasion, Mason said, “We’re trying to create some chaos in the game and be aggressive. We always want to be the country’s No. 1 special teams unit.”

WATCH: Special teams maestro Brian Mason @CoachMaseND is asked how the Irish keep blocking punts (5 in the past 4 games) : “That’s a great question. Sometimes I don’t know how we keep doing it either.” #NDFootball #NotreDame #NavyFB pic.twitter.com/CXRFpvShyx — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) November 9, 2022

Blocked punts is his specialty

During his time at Notre Dame, Mason’s special teams unit set a school record for blocked punts. The unit racked up seven blocked punts, including a blocked punt in five straight games.

Opponents struggled to contain Mason’s punt block unit as four players blocked punts during the season, including 2023 draft prospect Isaiah Foskey, a potential fit for the Colts.

Foskey makes the block! That's a bad man!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/lEYbfVUim8 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 22, 2022

Mason will also play a key role in player development

Shane Steichen’s hire is an excellent fit for the Colts because he can develop players. It’s no shock that he also wants coaches who can do the same thing, which general Chris Ballard has stressed is essential.

Under Ballard, Brian Mason will play a critical role in player development. The team considers special teams a place to develop later-round picks into potential starters. For example, Zaire Franklin, a former seventh-round pick and special teams player, stepped into a starting role this season when linebacker Shaquille Leonard was injured.

Franklin, who broke the franchise’s single-season record for tackles, was successful partly due to the coaching he received from his time with the special teams unit.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire