6 things to know about Colts DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on Monday, adding some depth to the defensive line before the team returns for training camp at the end of July.

Here are six things to know about newest addition to the front seven:

Collegiate career

Odenigbo attended Northwestern where would play all four years. He started off his career strong with 5.5 sacks during his freshman season and wound up recording 23.5 career sacks, which are currently the second-most in school history.

Ties to the Hitman

Odenigbo has a slight connection to former Colts safety Bob Sanders. During his sophomore season, Odenigbo forced three fumbles in a game against Western Illinois. Odenigbo became the first conference player to do so since Sanders did it during his time with Iowa.

Seventh-round pick

Following his collegiate career, Odenigbo was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 220 overall pick.

Bouncing around

Odenigbo has had his share of stints with other teams in the NFL. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings practice squad and was waived during final roster cuts before the 2018 season.

He was immediately claimed by the Cleveland Browns but spent less than a month with the team. The Arizona Cardinals claimed him then and Odenigbo played one game before he was waived.

Odenigbo returned to the Vikings practice squad and signed a futures contract during the 2019 offseason. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Vikings before signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants during 2021 free agency.

However, Odenigbo was released during final roster cuts before the 2021 season. He signed with the Browns practice squad and, after being promoted on Sept. 21, spent the season with Cleveland.

Career year

While Odenigbo struggled to stick with a team early in his career, he flashed plenty of potential during his second stint with the Vikings. In 2019, he recorded 7.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss—both of which are career highs. In 2020, also with the Vikings, he recorded 15 quarterback hits, which currently are a career-high as well.

Track star

While Odenigbo focused on football at Centerville High School in Ohio, he also ran track. He set the freshman record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.91 seconds. He also recorded the third-fastest time in the 400-meter dash (51.57s), according to the school’s records.

