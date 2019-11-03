6 things to know for Caps-Flames: Caps likely avoid Lucic after Saturday’s sucker punch

The Capitals (10-2-3) will look to stay hot as they host the Calgary Flames (8-6-2) in their second and final matchup of the season. You can catch all the action on NBC Sports Washington with Caps FaceOff Live kicking things off at 6 p.m. before Caps Pregame Live begins at 6:30 p.m. to bring you up to the 7 p.m. puck drop. Stick with NBC Sports Washington afterward for Caps Postgame Live and Caps Overtime Live.

Here are five things to know for Sunday's game.

Samsonov gets the start

Ilya Samsonov will be making his first start since Oct. 25 in the comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks. The choice of Samsonov makes sense considering he has not played in over a week and because he did not play in Washington's first game against Calgary just over a week ago (more on that below).

In five games this season, Samsonov is 4-1-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .913 save percentage.

Cam Talbot is expected to start in net for the Flames after David Rittich started on Saturday in Columbus. Rittich has established himself as the No. 1 for Calgary and has started the last five games. Talbot has played four games this season and is 1-2-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .908 save percentage.

If it ain't broke….

Based on the morning skate, there are no other changes to the Caps' lineup:

Alex Ovechkin - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie

Jakub Vrana - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson

Carl Hagelin - Lars Eller - Garnett Hathaway

Brendan Leipsic - Chandler Stephenson - Travis Boyd







Michal Kempny - John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov - Radko Gudas

Jonas Siegenthaler - Nick Jensen





Richard Panik and Nic Dowd also took part in the morning skate in blue non-contact jerseys.

When last we met

Sunday's game is the second and final meeting between these two teams this season. Washington played in Calgary on Oct. 22 during the team's recent five-game road trip that took them through western Canada. The Caps won that game 5-3 behind John Carlson's two goals. They were also aided by some sloppy goaltending by Talbot as well as some nice goaltending by Braden Holtby who stopped 32 out of the 35 shots he faced.

No Lucic?

Noted pest Milan Lucic is scheduled to have a disciplinary hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Sunday after delivering a sucker punch to Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Kole Sherwood on Saturday. Sherwood jabbed at the puck after it was covered by Rittich and Lucic simply walked up and socked him.

Kole Sherwood gets dropped by Milan Lucic after jabbing at a puck covered by David Rittich pic.twitter.com/3ZljyNfHoU — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 3, 2019

It seems doubtful that Lucic will be available on Sunday.

About last night

Sunday will be the second leg of a back-to-back for the Flames who shutout the Blue Jackets 3-0 in Columbus on Saturday. Matthew Tkachuk scored his third goal in two games and now has seven on the season. Elias Lindholm also contributed two assists.

Champions in the house

The Caps will honor the World Series champion Washington Nationals prior to Sunday's game. Considering all the shenanigans that went on when the Caps went to Nationals Park after winning the Cup, the Nationals will probably enjoy themselves quite a bit.

"They going to have beers, they going to have lots of chicken wings and nachos. They deserve it," Ovechkin said. "That's pretty cool. We very happy for guys, for the whole city, for fans, for this area. They was in a fight and they finished the fight."

6 things to know for Caps-Flames: Caps likely avoid Lucic after Saturdays sucker punch