6 things to know about new Bills RB Duke Johnson

The Buffalo Bills have had many layers in their offense in recent years. In that collection, we’ve had a constant in the backfield.

The Bills have taken a committee approach. Devin Singletary took top snaps in 2021, but others stepped in as well.

Moving forward, Zack Moss might have a chance to factor in again after a down year, but there’s another that could factor into that discussion. Buffalo signed running back Duke Johnson to a one-year deal during free agency.

Considering the rotation often used, you’ll want to know more about Johnson.

With that, here are six things to know about the Bills’ new running back:

Looks to be a McKissic replacement

Before diving into the stats, Johnson looks to clearly be a JD McKissic replacement.

The Bills agreed to a deal with McKissic, a strong pass-catching back, during free agency. He then spurred Buffalo and re-signed with the Washington Commanders.

Johnson has a track record as a playmaker out of the backfield catching the ball. This is clearly something the Bills front office wanted to add this offseason.

Early days were best days

Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Early on in college and in the NFL is where Johnson has seen successes. The Bills are hoping this is the version of him they get.

Johnson appeared in 33 games at the University of Miami and rushed for 3,519 yards and 26 TDs with an average of 6.7 yards per carry. That effort helped him get drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

In Cleveland, he turned into a pass catcher and he caught 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight TDs, with 105 of his receptions resulting in first downs. The 28-year-old averaged 4.3 yards per carry in four seasons with the Browns as well.

Johnson was eventually traded to the Houston Texans and there his production slipped a bit. He spent two years in Houston before eventually appearing in some games with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Not a Baker guy

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is halfway out the door in Cleveland. He’s going to be traded, and the Browns just have to figure out a trade partner.

Speaking of trades, Johnson requested one from the Browns when Mayfield was a rookie. The QB was critical of Johnson and said to the media players are “either on this train or you’re not.”

With Mayfield poised to be traded himself, Johnson went on to send this tweet out on March 15, suggesting something negative about Mayfield:

More about the trade

Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s some more insight on that trade request by Johnson.

Johnson wanted to be dealt after he caught wind that the Browns had already been trying to trade him. Then Cleveland eventually signed running back Kareem Hunt, so Johnson definitely wanted out at that point.

Johnson had signed a three-year extension with the Browns in June 2018 and then all this went down the following year. His reasoning for wanting to be out was simple.

“I only want to be somewhere I’m wanted,’’ Johnson said, per Sporting News. “At the end of the day, that’s all this is about, being somewhere you’re wanted. In my case, the moment I’m not wanted anymore, I think it’s best that we find a middle ground and we do what’s best for the team. If you don’t want me here, there’s no need to keep me or force me to be here if you don’t want me here.’’

Johnson was showing up still to workouts but his mind was made up.

Big plays against the Bills in playoffs

Dolphins running back Duke Johnson (28) Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are currently an AFC favorite for the Super Bowl. Early in their playoff-bound days they’re currently in, Johnson played a big role–which helped the Bills lose.

In 2019 against the Houston Texans, Johnson made two huge plays to sink the Bills.

First, this late catch on third-and-19 in overtime stick out like a sore thumb:

Duke Johnson’s 3rd and 18 catch and run to keep the #Texans alive in overtime. Dropping that pad level to split two Bills defenders. pic.twitter.com/uTUZC9RaAR — patrick (@PatDStat) January 5, 2020

Earlier, he went off to make some huge blocks on this two-point conversion play. He stuffed both safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds:

The more you can Duke.@DukeJohnson_8 blocked TWO Bills. pic.twitter.com/GeuV0xr5qV — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2020

Looking for a real fresh start

Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson only signed with the Bills for the 2022 season. By the looks of it, he wants a fresh start no matter what. He deleted all of his posts on Instagram, except the one announcing he has signed in Buffalo:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbbA8G1uhIq/

