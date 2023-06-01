6 things to know about new Bills OL Brandon Shell

Here are six things to know about Brandon Shell, the Buffalo Bills’ new offensive lineman:

Traded up for

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Technically, Shell was the traded up for.

Just not in the first-round sense.

At the 2016 NFL draft, the New York Jets took Shell with the 158th selection in Round 5. To move up, the Jets gave up a future fourth-round pick to take the South Carolina prospect.

Working on AFC East carousel

Now you know Shell played in New York.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at the photo above, you know he suited up for the Seattle Seahawks (2020-2021).

But Shell most recently spent last year with the Miami Dolphins. He’s a New England Patriots season away from completing the entire AFC East tour now.

Great uncle is Hall of Famer

Art Shell is a Pro Football Hall of Fame player and coach. He’s also Brandon Shell’s great uncle.

Art Shell lined up on the Raiders offensive line in the 70s. He was then the first African-American head coach in the NFL’s modern era.

His great uncle is a point of pride.

“It’s a blessing to have somebody like that in your corner,” Shell told the New York Post. “In case anything goes wrong or you have a question, you have somebody who has experienced it before.”

Advertisement

Starting experience

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Shell’s role in Buffalo will depend on how the summer goes. Shell will get a fair look at starting at right tackle, but incumbent Spencer Brown is still there. They’ll compete.

Pro Football Focus graded Shell a 64.9 overall mark for his efforts in 2022, when he appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins. PFF graded Brown a 51.4.

On top of that, Shell also has a lot of starting experience. As a rookie he only started three games. Every other season since, Shell started at least 10 games.

Battles off the field

Shell battled bullying throughout his childhood because he grew up with a stutter.

Advertisement

“The kids would always laugh at me and they’d be like, ‘Get the word out!’” Shell said to the Post and Courier. “I used to get so nervous and I would start sweating and I’d just shut down and not want to talk to anybody. That’s why I’m kind of quiet now, but I’m kind of coming out of my shell as I get older.”

As an adult, Shell has started to overcome his stutter, but bare minimum, he accepts it now.

“I feel like I kind of overcame it because now I’m at the point in my life where there’s no use in me hiding anything,” Shell said. “If I stutter, I stutter. It’s life. I have to accept it. It’s something I was dealt.”

Shell speaks publicly on overcoming his stutter. He also advocates for anti-bullying campaigns.

Advertisement

Finished 2022 injured

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

While Shell has played in double-digit totals of games in nearly every season, he does carry around a bit of an injury bug. He’s never played a full year in the NFL.

Most recently, Shell sustained shoulder injuries with the Dolphins in 2022. He had to miss the Buffalo-Miami playoff matchup because of it.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire