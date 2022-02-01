6 things the Jets must improve at in 2022

The Jets need to do a lot of work before the 2022 season.

Between various needs across the roster, the continued development of Zach Wilson, and contractual decisions to be made, the Jes could look very different after this offseason. Just look at how the Super Bowl-bound Bengals transformed their team.

But in order to actually improve their win total, the Jets will need to improve a couple of key parts of their game. Here are six ways Gang Green must improve in 2022.

Stop the run

(Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Jets defense was an overall mess in 2021, but Gang Green was especially bad against the run. New York allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game, the eight-most rushing yards per attempt and the most rushing touchdowns this past season. Those are unacceptable numbers for a team that wants to compete; only one team in the bottom-10 rushing yards allowed made the playoffs.

Catch the football

(Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

It’s a simple concept, but one the Jets failed to master in 2021. New York finished fifth in drops with 34 – led by Ty Johnson’s seven and Corey Davis’ five. That’s how you lose games in the NFL. The Jets need reliable pass-catchers to keep their drives going.

Convert on third down

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Jets were among the worst teams on third down in 2021 after they only converted 36.3 percent of their attempts. That ranked sixth-worst in the league behind five other non-playoff teams. New York needs to start prolonging drives in 2022 if it wants to compete.

Finish tackles

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Jets defenders missed 122 tackles in 2021, which ranked sixth-most in the league. Despite solid surface-level stats from C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, the linebacker duo led the team with 18 and 12 missed tackles, respectively. CB Brandin Echols missed 11, while S Ashtyn Davis missed 10.

Force turnovers

(Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Jets didn’t take the ball away enough in 2021. New York’s defense finished with just 14 turnovers, which was 31st behind only the Jaguars. The Jets were especially bad at interceptions; their seven picks tied for 31st with the Jaguars. The Raiders had six. Even worse, Brandin Echols, Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman were the only defensive backs with interceptions.

Story continues

Throw the ball faster

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

One of the biggest flaws in Wilson’s game all season was how long he took to throw the football. It affected the offensive line’s ability to protect him and stalled the offense’s rhythm throughout the year. Though he made progress late in the season, Wilson still finished 36th out of 39 qualified quarterbacks with a three-second time to throw, per NextGen Stats. That time needs to speed up in Wilson’s second season.

[listicle id=676317]

1

1