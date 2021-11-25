6 things 49ers have to be thankful for in 2021

The 2021 season hasn’t been great for the 49ers. Their 2-0 start quickly became 2-4, but three wins in their last four games has them at 5-5 on Thanksgiving.

While things haven’t been perfect for San Francisco, they could certainly be a lot worse. After all their early season ups and downs they find themselves playing for sole possession of a playoff spot in Week 12.

Instead of focusing on the things that’ve gone wrong this year, we’re taking time out on the Thanksgiving to run down the list of things the 49ers should be thankful for as November winds down:

WR/RB Deebo Samuel

It’s tough to imagine where the 49ers offense would be this year without Samuel. He’s their leading receiver and in the last couple weeks has emerged as their most effective running back. Samuel is responsible for eight of the 49ers’ 27 offensive touchdowns, and his ability to generate big plays with the ball in his hands has bailed out San Francisco more than once this year. He’s their team MVP by a wide margin and his continued dominance will be key to their climb to. a postseason berth.

Red zone offense

The 49ers offense has been excellent in the red zone this year. They’re leading the NFL in red zone touchdown rate this season by converting at a 77.8 percent clip. Part of the reason for this success is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s effectiveness in that area. He’s thrown nine touchdowns and no interceptions. They also have a slew of players who’re effective near the goal line, from tight end George Kittle to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and backup QB Trey Lance. Their 77.8 TD rate in the red area is by far their best mark under head coach Kyle Shanahan after being near the bottom of the league in his first three years. Last year they were No. 8, and they’ve improved again this season.

DE Nick Bosa

The 49ers built their defense around a strong defensive line and pass rush. That rush would be having a hard time producing if not for Bosa. The third-year defensive end has a team-high10 sacks and 42 pressures. Defensive end Dee Ford has dealt with injury problems throughout his 49ers tenure. Free agent signee Samson Ebukam has struggled in his first 10 games in the Bay Area, and former Raiders DL Arden Key is still trying to find his footing as a consistent pass rusher. Those three have combined for 7.0 sacks and 33 pressures. DL Arik Armstead has been good rushing from the interior, but Bosa’s relentless pressure off the edge has set the tone for a 49ers pass rush that would be anemic without him.

Day 3 draft picks

The John Lynch era in the front office would be a disaster if not for Day 3 draft picks. Among the players who were selected in Rounds 4-7 and producing for the 49ers are Kittle, RB Elijah Mitchell, DL DJ Jones, P Mitch Wishnowsky, S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw, TE Charlie Woerner, LB Marcell Harris and DL Kentavius Street. San Francisco is going to need to continue hitting on later draft picks after unloading two future first-round choices for QB Trey Lance.

Colt McCoy

Hear us out. Since getting pounded by McCoy and the Cardinals at home the 49ers have played with a different edge and they left no doubt against an inferior team in the Jacksonville Jaguars. It looks heading into Week 12 like losing to the McCoy-led Cardinals was the wake-up call the 49ers needed to get them out of their early season doldrums.

Better health

Injuries have still been a problem for the 49ers this season, but that’s the nature of the NFL. Part of winning a championship is attrition. Going into Week 12 San Francisco is doing pretty well in the health department compared to some of the other issues teams around the NFL are having. They’re heading into a crucial stretch of games with two wins in their pocket and most of their most important players healthy. It hasn’t been perfect, but it’s much better than last year at this time.

