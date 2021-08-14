6 Texans who need to show up against the Packers

Houston sports fans will get a glimpse of what is in store for the 2021 Texans when they take the field Saturday night at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

The Texans are a staple at the bottom of everybody’s power rankings. Saturday night will fortify that preconceived notion or the edifice will start to crack.

Here are six players who need to have good performances against the Packers in order to give Texans fans optimism about the regular season. Keep in mind that it is commensurate upon playing time.

1. QB Tyrod Taylor

Taylor is the new Pro Bowler under center for Houston. The Texans are factually downgrading at quarterback going from the league's reigning passing champion to a 30-year-old who hasn't started more than 10 games in a season since 2017. However, Taylor can assuage fans that it won't be a train wreck with a productive opening drive that ends in points.

2. RB Phillip Lindsay

Mark Ingram is past his prime, and David Johnson might be, too. The steal of the Texans' massive free agency class might be the former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back. If Lindsay can have a decent gash of the Packers defense, it should help Houston fans believe the run game will be effective.

3. C Justin Britt

Houston is going from Nick Martin, who started 48 straight games at center from 2018-20, to Britt, who was out of football last year. Even though Martin left on a low note with botched snaps in December, he one the one thing Britt has yet to prove: availability. Britt needs to show in some measure center is at least fixed for 2021.

4. DE Whitney Mercilus

Mercilus is going from an outside linebacker standing up to a defensive end with his hand in the dirt. Can the 31-year-old, who hasn't played in a 4-3 since his college days at Illinois, generate pressure from a new stance?

5. DT Ross Blacklock

Blacklock didn't have the benefit of an offseason program or preseason games last season, which would have aided him in his entry into the NFL. Facing comparable skill level in the trenches, how will the former 2020 second-round pick perform? Was last year a fluke, or a glimpse at what Blacklock's future will be?

6. S Jonathan Owens

The former 2018 undrafted free agent from Missouri Western spent his first full offseason in the Texans' program this year. The 5-11, 210-pound safety has promise. With a chance to finally go against comparable talent, Owens can carve out a place on the roster with a strong performance against Green Bay.

