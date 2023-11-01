6 Tennessee football freshmen, including Nico Iamaleava, auditioning for 2024 season vs UConn

Tennessee's football roster will turn over this offseason with star players heading to the NFL, starters finishing their eligibility and transfers arriving from the portal.

A few freshmen on this year’s team will play a major role in the Vols’ 2024 plans. But they need to show coaches their potential now, so they’ll pencil them into the lineup for later.

This is an important week to make their case.

No. 16 Tennessee (6-2) plays Connecticut (1-7) on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network) for homecoming. The Vols are a 35.5-point favorite at Neyland Stadium, where they’ve won 13 straight home games.

If Tennessee builds a sizable lead in the second half, here are six freshmen who could make an impression that lasts into the offseason.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava

The former five-star prospect is being groomed to potentially start in 2024. But he’s played only 16 snaps in two games as Joe Milton’s backup.

It’s time for Nico Iamaleava to get major playing time and let loose in the offense.

If not now, then when? Barring an injury to Milton, Iamaleava won’t have too many more chances to play with games against Missouri, Georgia and Vanderbilt and a bowl game remaining.

Iamaleava and four-star recruit Jake Merklinger are the only scholarship quarterbacks projected for the 2024 roster. Tennessee could add a veteran transfer quarterback. But if Iamaleava plays well, that would seem more like a luxury than a necessity.

Running back Cam Seldon

Tennessee touts one of the best running back trios in college football, and it may need to be restocked next season.

Jaylen Wright will be a 2024 NFL Draft prospect if he wants to go pro. Jabari Small is a senior, but he could return next season because of a COVID exempt year. Dylan Sampson is on pace to slide into Wright’s role as the leading rusher.

That leaves at least one spot open, and Cam Seldon is a prime candidate to fill it. Seldon, a fast 6-foot-2, 222-pounder, flashed his running and receiving talent in the spring game. But he’s only had three rushing attempts and two kick returns this season.

Defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs

Devin Hobbs was in the defensive line rotation almost immediately, which is quite a feat for a freshman. He played 78 snaps in nonconference games against Virginia, Austin Peay and UTSA.

Hobbs had 10 tackles and impressed veteran defensive line coach Rodney Garner, which is quite another feat.

But Hobbs barely played in SEC games, mostly due to injury. He’s now back in the lineup and ready to show why the Vols are so excited about his future.

Tennessee’s defensive line is among the best in the SEC, and it has a chance to remain there next season. If so, Hobbs should be a key piece on it.

Defensive end Caleb Herring

Caleb Herring has played in six games. But all his snaps on defense were against Virginia, Austin Peay and UTSA, where he showed a lightning-quick first step off the edge.

UConn is a similar level of competition. So Herring should get a chance to flash his pass-rushing prowess.

If Herring can elevate his play this offseason, he could join James Pearce, Joshua Josephs, Omarr Norman-Lott and others in a ferocious pass-rushing unit next season.

Linebacker Arion Carter

Arion Carter has played 207 snaps (126 defense, 81 special teams), which leads all Tennessee freshmen. He’s explosive and athletic but also inconsistent.

That’s part of being an ultra-talented freshman cutting your teeth in the SEC.

Carter needs to improve in being assignment sound and dropping in pass coverage. But the 6-1, 227-pounder has 17 tackles and a hard-hitting style that fits well into Tennessee’s scheme.

Aaron Beasley is in his final season, so weakside linebacker will be available for the taking next season. Carter is the obvious choice, but he could make that competition easier by playing well down the stretch.

Cornerback Rickey Gibson

Tennessee’s top eight defensive backs this season are all listed as seniors. A few of them will have the option to return next season because of a COVID exempt year. But generally, the secondary will turn over to a new generation in 2024.

Rickey Gibson, a former four-star prospect, was in a strong 2023 class of defensive backs for the Vols. And he may be the favorite to earn a starting spot at cornerback in 2024. But the competition should be fierce.

Gibson cracked the primary rotation in the secondary against Florida, South Carolina and Kentucky. He should get more snaps against UConn if he’s healthy. He left the Kentucky game with an apparent injury, but his status is unknown.

For Gibson and other freshmen, every game rep counts. And the UConn game is a valuable opportunity.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Nico Iamaleava among Tennessee football freshman auditioning vs UConn