6 takeaways from the start of Eagles OTAs

The Eagles are deep into Phase Three of the offseason program and that means the team is fast approaching training camp, with the group only expected to be together six more times before breaking until late July.

Philadelphia won’t participate in any live contact or thuds, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and individual work will be the focus.

With the rest of the offseason schedule now completed, here are five things to watch.

Pace and competition

It’ll be year No. 2 for this coaching staff, with Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon having preached competition since the beginning and a large group of Eagles rookies will get a head start at learning the onfield portion of the offensive and defensive schemes.

Light work

Building off of last offseason’s dialed-down offseason program, Philadelphia seems to have gone even lighter, cutting out the mandatory minicamp, and reducing the OTA period to six sessions.

“Everything that we do is going to be thought out with the players’ health and safety in mind first,” Sirianni said.

“That was one thing we felt like we did a good job last year of staying healthy for different reasons and different thoughts and everybody’s voices going into it. I have to make the final decision, but we really felt like we benefited from some of those things that we did last year of the time length, of the things that we did.”

The most intense work this summer will likely come during two separate joint practice sessions with the Browns and Dolphins.

Jalen Hurts continued maturation

It’s only individual drills and 7-on-7 work, but third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts has looked outstanding at the start of the six-session OTA period.

Hurts spent much of the offseason working with his normal coach Quincy Avery, along with the legendary Tom House in California.

After trading for A.J. Brown, look for Philadelphia to sling the football around early and often.

Fletcher Cox big brother?

Cox and Javon Hargrave will take the lead in mentoring star defensive tackle Jordan Davis and the outlook is bright in the middle.

It was assumed that the 31-year-old Cox would be in his final days with the Eagles, but reduced reps thanks to the arrival of Davis could allow the future Hall of Famer to hang on.

A.J. Brown's swagger

The talented wide receiver has $100 million and his best friend throwing him the football. What more can one man ask for? Davis has looked strong and athletic, while his arrival has put a spark in Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith.

Marcus Epps ascending

Epps will get the first crack at replacing Rodney McLeod at safety and he appears to have a fan in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Philadelphia will look at Epps along with Andre Chachere and K’Von Wallace for different roles as well.

Will Epps be an Eagles starting safety in Week 1 of 2022?

