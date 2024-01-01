6 takeaways from Seattle’s 30-23 loss to the Steelers

Ugh.

No, that’s not the extent of the analysis I’m going to bring. But it’s certainly what we are all feeling right now. For the first time since October of 1983, the Steelers have claimed a win in the Emerald City. The Seahawks blew their golden opportunity at controlling their own fate for the playoffs with their 30-23 loss.

Now they head into Week 18, at 8-8, needing outside help to get them into the postseason. The exact same situation they were in at this point in last year’s campaign.

Seattle ends 2023 with an avoidable home loss defined by terrible defense, a one dimensional offense, and an inopportune turnover. Let’s dive on in, shall we?

Injuries take their toll

Injuries have defined this season for the Seattle Seahawks. Right from the get-go in Week 1 when they lost Abe Lucas and Charles Cross for multiple weeks, Seattle has had to get creative, especially along the offensive line.

Unfortunately, in Week 17 they lost two more starters. Abe Lucas again left with a knee injury, and starting center Evan Brown suffered a concussion. Geno Smith performed well under pressure, but eventually the weakened offensive line got to him when a strip sack fumble lost down 27-20 put the Steelers at Seattle’s 16 yard line.

The run defense is back to where it was last year...

…and that ain’t great! For a few weeks, it looked as if the Seattle Seahawks had finally fixed their porous run defense from last year. Easily their Achilles Heel of the 2022 season, Seattle spent the Spring and Summer working to fix this issue. Sadly, we’re right back to where we were at this time last year: the Seahawks defense getting bullied on the ground.

Since Week 11, Seattle has had the worst rush defense in the entire league. Now, in this span they’ve faced San Francisco, Philadelphia and Tennessee. But the Pittsburgh Steelers are a completely mediocre team on the ground, and they gashed the Seahawks for 202 total yards.

The lack of good tackling and simply allowing the Steelers to gain chunk yards when the play should have died was brutal to watch.

Meanwhile, the run game is broken beyond repair

The Seahawks cannot stop anyone on the ground, and they apparently cannot threaten anyone on it either. Since the same Week 11 span, the Seahawks have failed to rush as a team for 100+ yards in six of their last seven games. The only game they did was the Week 15 win over Philadelphia when they rushed for 100 even as a team, with 85 of them coming from Kenneth Walker III.

Speaking of Walker, he did have an impressive touchdown, but did not do much overall. He did leave with a shoulder injury, and finished the game with 10 rushes for 53 yards and a score.

Wholesale changes are needed on defense for 2024

Seeing as it is December 31st, a good New Year’s resolution for the Seahawks will be to do whatever it takes to fix this defense. The offensively challenged Pittsburgh Steelers just recorded a season high 468 yards. Yeesh.

For two years now, we have witnessed the worst defensive play we’ve seen from the Seahawks in over a decade. Who would have thought Clint Hurtt’s unit would have us missing Ken Norton Jr.’s squad?

I’m not sure what the answer is. Is it coaching? Is it the scheme? Is it personnel? Whatever it may be, it’s not working, and hasn’t for two seasons. A lot of hard questions and conversations are going to be needed when the 2023-24 season comes to a conclusion, which appears to be sooner than later.

Playoff outlook not so good

Losing today to the Steelers was like hitting an iceberg in the north Atlantic. The only question is will this hit they’ve taken flood too many watertight compartments to prevent the worst outcome?

The Seahawks no longer control their own fate. Once more, they head into Week 18 needing outside help. Tonight on Sunday Night Football, the 7-8 Vikings and 7-8 Packers play each other. Unless they tie, one is going to move ahead of Seattle in the Wild Card standings.

If Green Bay wins, they will only need a win over Chicago next week to clinch a playoff spot. If they lose, they will be eliminated. Seattle would need the Bears to upset the Packers if they prevail tonight.

Should Minnesota win, the Seahawks would need a Detroit Lions team that already has their division and playoff seeding set to beat the Vikings again.

Of course, all of this is dependent upon Seattle defeating an Arizona Cardinals team fresh off an upset over the Eagles in Philadelphia.

So long to ya, 2023!

The 2023 sports season is not going to go down as one of the best in the history of Seattle. The calendar year started with the Seahawks clinching a playoff spot, only to be blown out by the San Francisco 49ers the next week. the Seahawks of course had another so-so season with some incredible highs and devastating lows, to once again be at 8-8.

Meanwhile, the Mariners put forth the most frustrating season in recent memory, which was immediately followed by the most anger-inducing offseason. The organization completely outed themselves as one completely unserious about anything past turning a profit, and any possibility of even having a team for 2024 as good as the irritating 2023 squad seems slim.

As for the Kraken, they did have a fun playoff run, and have been playing strong headed into the Winter Classic. But their slow start and early struggles was still painful to watch.

Perhaps a new year will bring pleasant surprises for all. Regardless, closing the book on this one is a welcome sight.

