6 takeaways from Robert Saleh’s post-roster cuts press conference

Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas have made a lot of moves this week that will have major ramifications on the Jets’ short- and long-term future.

Not only did the Jets trim their roster to 53 players, but they also traded a starter and cut another less than two weeks before the season opener against the Panthers. Saleh explained some of the reasoning behind these recent decisions Wednesday afternoon.

Saleh’s focus revolved around developing the Jets’ young talent to create sustained success rather than make short-term fixes for a team still creating an identity. Here are six takeaways from the press conference.

Goodbye Bless, cornerback depth

The Jets were always going to feature a young and inexperienced secondary, but they doubled down on that by cutting 25-year-old starter Blessuan Austin on Wednesday. Saleh called the move part of a "numbers game." Saleh explained the Jets liked what they saw in rookies Brandin Echols, Jason Pinnock, and Isaiah Dunn and decided to give them more chances rather than keep Austin. It's a bold move considering Austin started 16 games over the past two seasons. The other corners on the team combined for just nine starts – most of which belong to second-year pro Bryce Hall.

Why trade Chris Herndon?

The Jets found a desperate team in the Vikings and offloaded their young and inconsistent tight end, Chris Herndon. "An opportunity just presented itself," Saleh said, "and Joe took advantage of it." The Jets moved up two rounds in the 2022 draft by trading Herndon, but now the team is extremely undermanned at the tight end spot after also cutting three players on Tuesday. Saleh said the Jets plan to bring in more players to a room currently only occupied by Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco.

New waiver additions

Saleh spoke very highly of the Jets' two waiver wire pickups. He called linebacker Quincy Williams – the brother of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams – "extremely fast and violent." Saleh also highlighted defensive end Tim Ward's "freakish ability." The two will be depth pieces on the Jets defense if they make it to Week 1.

Playing the long game

The Jets aren't built for short-term success, and Saleh made it clear that their motive is to build a team that will eventually become a perennial contender. Saleh said he appreciates the desire for instant gratification, but tempered expectations for the Jets in his first season. "We embrace the urgency at which everybody wants to win," he said. "But at the same time that can't affect your decision-making for the long haul of the goal of winning championships for extended periods of time. That urgency in the past has led to spurts of success and lengths of failure and we're trying to get that reversed to where we have long, long runs of success."

Youth movement

Quarterback and cornerback won't be the only youthful positions on the Jets. A total of eight rookies across the roster will start or be "major contributors" for New York this season, according to Saleh. That obviously includes Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore, Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen, plus whichever rookie cornerback(s) win the open jobs in the secondary.

Inexperience at QB

It's a little odd that the Jets enter the season with two quarterbacks who have never attempted a regular-season pass. But Saleh still doesn't seem too concerned. He said Mike White "deserved" the backup role behind Wilson despite the lack of experience and added that he believes in both quarterbacks, as well as his coaching staff's ability to develop them. "I operate in a world of faith," Saleh said, "and I trust good things are going to happen."

