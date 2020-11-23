6 takeaways from Ravens’ 30-24 loss to Titans

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a demoralizing 30-24 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. With the loss, Baltimore fell outside of the AFC playoff picture and the team now boasts a 6-4 record.

At one point in the third quarter with Baltimore up by 11 points, it felt like the type of game the Ravens had full control of and would take a disaster for them to lose their grip on the lead. Well, Baltimore got out-bullied the rest of the way and ended up losing to Tennessee in overtime thanks to a 29-yard touchdown run by running back Derrick Henry.

Though the loss is disappointing, let’s take a look at what we and the team can learn from it. With six more games remaining and the playoffs still a real possibility, it’s exactly what the Ravens need to be doing right now.

Lamar Jackson needs to improve

Over the last few weeks, Lamar Jackson has played decently. But the issues that plagued him at the beginning of the season are still very much a part of his game in Week 11 and they're still holding this team back in many ways. Jackson continued to force passes to Marquise Brown, despite the young wide receiver struggling to catch balls that hit him in the hands or gain much separation. On one particular play, Jackson waited far too long to launch a deep pass to Brown, missing a wide-open Dez Bryant underneath for an easy first down at a minimum. https://twitter.com/Yoshi2052/status/1330646132830171137 Jackson would also be just a couple of feet off on a pass to tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone. Andrews was open but once again, Jackson was late and off the mark, allowing the Titans defender to break up what would have been a touchdown. While it's not fair to point the finger solely at Jackson considering the defense gave up an 11-point lead late in the third quarter, great quarterbacks can overcome those types of hiccups. Jackson and Baltimore's offense relied far too much on kicker Justin Tucker's leg, failing to score a touchdown on three of four trips into Tennessee's red zone. As the season goes on, we should continue to see improvement from Jackson. After all, he is still 23 years old and is in the middle of his second full season as a starting quarterback.

J.K. Dobbins is the future of the Ravens' running back room

Dobbins had a phenomenal game on Sunday against the Titans. He ran the ball 15 times for 70 yards and a touchdown as well as catching two passes for 15 yards. He showed phenomenal burst and cutting ability as well as power throughout the contest, showing the world why Baltimore took him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft despite having a wealth of talent at the position beforehand. Against the Titans, Dobbins gave the Ravens a glimpse of the future. His skill set is extremely valuable and he can be used in multiple ways to carve through a defense. With how Dobbins performed on Sunday, and even looking back to his performances throughout the season, it's clear he should hold the keys to Baltimore's running back room. If the Ravens can roll with a 1-2 punch of Dobbins and Gus Edwards, they'll be in good shape moving forward.

Lamar Jackson needs help

The 2020 season has had plenty of ups and downs for every team across the league. The difficulties of a season ravaged by COVID-19 and injuries have also shed light on strengths and weaknesses for teams like Baltimore. For the Ravens, this season has shown they don't have anywhere near the talent around Jackson as they should. Jackson has been making a lot happen with not a lot to work with. Baltimore's offensive line has gone from being one of the best in the league in 2019 to one of the worst in 2020 thanks to poor play and a bunch of injuries. The Ravens' wide receiver corps looked to be improving entering this season but has taken a pretty massive step backward, requiring the team to sign and rely on a 32-year-old Dez Bryant who had been out of football for nearly three years. There have been a few bright spots, like the emergence of rookie running back J.K. Dobbins. But those few positives haven't been able to outweigh all the negatives about this offense this season. It's pretty clear general manager Eric DeCosta is going to need to use the offseason to remedy the lack of talent around Jackson.

It's time for Dez Bryant to be a bigger part of the offense

Bryant came into Week 11 looking for his first catch since December 31st, 2017. He ended the week with four catches for 28 yards, making some big plays and showing that he can be a long-term fixture in the offense. Baltimore needs playmakers on offense and Bryant can provide that. Bryant fits the role of an outside possession receiver, something the Ravens have needed all season and were hoping to get from Miles Boykin. But with the team down in the dumps right now, Bryant's playmaking ability and veteran leadership are needed more than ever to help bring Baltimore out of their funk. It'd be shocking to see him not called up to the Ravens' 53-man roster this week, as he is at risk of being poached off of the practice squad by another team and can't be elevated from the squad again.

The defense needs to finish games

For the most part, the Ravens' defense has been the strength of the team. Against the Titans, they played mostly well for three quarters, but as the game wore on into the fourth quarter they began to waver and ended up blowing an 11-point lead and eventually gave up the game-clinching touchdown to Derrick Henry in overtime. Going up against Henry for four-plus quarters is no easy task, but the unit had plenty of opportunities to put the game away. This isn't the first time the defense has struggled this season, either. They were unable to stop the New England Patriots last week when it mattered most and they held a 10-point lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime in Week 8 only to squander it in the second half (with help from Jackson's four turnovers). The defense constantly gets burned by bad red-zone defense, inopportune penalties, and they often give up big third-down conversions. Injuries have certainly played their part, but the unit still needs to execute together for a full 60 minutes. If they can do that, there's hope that Baltimore can turn this season around.

The Ravens might fall to 6-5, but that doesn't mean the season is over

With Baltimore losing to the Titans, they fell to 6-4 on the year and out of the AFC playoff picture for the time being. With a quick turnaround to play the 10-0 Steelers on Thanksgiving night, there's a real possibility that the Ravens go on a three-game losing streak and fall to 6-5 on the year. If that does happen, it will likely cause panic for a lot of people, including the Ravens themselves. However, even if that scenario does play out, Baltimore has an easy remaining schedule after the Pittsburgh game that includes the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals. It is entirely possible, and even likely, that Baltimore wins out and gets into the playoffs at 11-5. A three-game losing streak would no doubt hurt Baltimore's chances at making the playoffs, however. The team has looked shaky in recent weeks and losing that many games in a row would certainly be a blow to their confidence. However, this team is resilient, and even if they do fall to 6-5, it wouldn't be the end of the world.