6 takeaways from Rams’ training camp practice on Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams took the field for their 8th practice of training camp on Sunday afternoon, the penultimate session at UC Irvine this summer. No coaches or players spoke to the media after practice so we couldn’t glean as much as usual when they do share their takes on the day, but there were still plenty of things to note.

Here are six takeaways from Sunday’s practice, which were positive days for a handful of offensive skill players.

Rob Havenstein held out with neck strain

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams kept Havenstein out of practice as a precaution because he’s dealing with a neck strain, according to team reporter Stu Jackson. That opened the door at right tackle, which is where Logan Bruss has now been playing full-time. Joe Noteboom was also spotted at right guard with Alaric Jackson at left tackle, so the Rams are trying different combos.

Robert Rochell returns

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Rochell left practice on Saturday with an ankle injury but it didn’t keep him out long. Rochell returned to the field on Sunday afternoon, a positive step for the third-year cornerback. With Derion Kendrick sidelined, the Rams can’t afford to keep losing corners.

Kyren Williams keeps making plays as a receiver

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Williams isn’t going to overtake Cam Akers as the starting running back but he’s certainly making his receiving skills evident in camp. He’s been making plays in the passing game all camp long, which continued on Sunday. Matthew Stafford hit Williams on a deep pass down the sideline for yet another big completion, another standout play for the second-year running back.

Perfectly placed ball by Stafford finding RB Kyren Williams down the sideline. Williams has been making plays like this (as a pass-catcher) throughout camp — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 7, 2023

Puka Nacua stepping up with first-team offense

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

With Cooper Kupp out, Nacua is getting more opportunities with the first-team offense and he’s taking advantage. Nacua made a leaping grab over the defender on a deep shot from Stafford, showing off his strong hands on the play.

He also made another catch against tight coverage, as he has throughout camp. He’s a really promising rookie for the Rams.

Stafford with a perfectly placed ball to @AsapPuka! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/QSaf4bpsQq — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 7, 2023

Impressive catch in tight space near the sideline by Puka Nacua on a pass from Matthew Stafford in 11-on-11 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 7, 2023

Tutu Atwell shows off his wheels

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Nacua and Demarcus Robinson are both standing out at wide receiver but Atwell is having quite the camp, too. He used his speed to beat double coverage on a deep shot down the sideline from Stafford, scoring on the play after getting behind the defense.

Tutu using his speed to get past double coverage and make the TD happen too https://t.co/9CVotQocPp — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 7, 2023

Two former Rams visit practice

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Rams had a couple of visitors at practice on Sunday, both of whom were former players in Los Angeles. Free agent safety John Johnson was in attendance and seen talking to Les Snead, signaling a reunion could be in the cards.

Former Rams receiver DeSean Jackson was also at training camp.

John Johnson visiting with Les Snead between fields. Hmmm — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 7, 2023

DeSean Jackson also attending practice, per a team official — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire