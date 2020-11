The Los Angeles Rams may have physically traveled to Miami for a Week 8 matchup against the Dolphins, but only the defense seemed to show up to the game. The Rams suffered a 28-17 loss to the Dolphins in their final game before their Week 9 bye.

It felt like their Week 6 loss to the 49ers would be the most embarrassing loss by the Rams this season, but alas, they found a way to top it in Miami.

Here are six takeaways from a frustrating Week 8 defeat.