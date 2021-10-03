6 takeaways from Rams’ humbling loss to Cardinals

SoFi Stadium played host to another matchup between undefeated teams after the Rams beat the Bucs last weekend. This time around, it didn’t go well for the home team.

The Rams were blown out by the Cardinals, 37-20, suffering their first loss of the season and falling to second in the NFC West. It’s not a reason to panic, but a 17-point loss – that wasn’t even as close as the score indicates – is always tough to swallow.

Here’s what we learned from Sunday’s game between the Rams and Cardinals.

The defensive regression has arrived

It was always expected that the defense would regress from the peak that it hit last season. The Rams were the No. 1 defense in the NFL a year ago and underwent major changes in the offseason, including the departure of Brandon Staley as the defensive coordinator. Raheem Morris still has a lot of talent on that side of the ball, but it’s clear this unit will not be the dominant group that we saw a year ago.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals absolutely gashed the Rams defense every which way. They racked up 465 total yards, and that was after taking their foot off the gas down the stretch. They rushed for 216 yards, Murray threw for 268 and they didn’t commit a single turnover – or really have any plays that were close to being turnovers.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are a problem

Murray looked every bit like an MVP candidate in this game, picking apart the Rams. In his first four games against Los Angeles, he struggled and didn’t do much, especially as a runner. But in the Cardinals’ win today, Murray looked unstoppable.

He’s going to be a problem for the Rams for years to come. He’s an incredibly difficult player to prepare for because there’s no quarterback in the NFL like him – certainly no one on the Rams’ roster who can emulate his speed. There were a number of plays where Murray got outside the tackle box and picked up yards with his legs at crucial moments, particularly on third down.

There was some skepticism about whether the Cardinals were a legitimate undefeated team, but they look as good as anyone right now. Although this was a disappointing loss, we must respect how good Arizona looks.

Forcing the ball to Cooper Kupp backfired

The Stafford and Kupp connection had been great through the first three games of the season, but it came unplugged on Sunday. Kupp caught just five of his 13 targets for 64 yards, struggling against tight coverage from the Cardinals.

Stafford targeted Kupp on 13 of his 41 pass attempts in the game and it didn’t exactly work this time around. Van Jefferson caught all six of his targets for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Robert Woods had 48 yards and a score on just six targets, too. Kupp dropped a pass, too, but Stafford kept going to him.

It’s hard to blame the quarterback for targeting Kupp so often, but there are plenty of playmakers on this team to the point where forcing it to one guy may not be the best plan of attack once defenses start blanketing Kupp.

Sean McVay must be more aggressive

There were two instances in this game where it was clear McVay should’ve been more aggressive. He punted on fourth-and-3 from the Cardinals’ 49-yard line while trailing by 11, and then had Matt Gay attempt a 46-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-4 down 27-13 in the third quarter.

That’s not to say going for it on those plays would’ve turned this into a win, but it surely would’ve given the Rams a better shot at coming back against the Cardinals. McVay has historically played it safe and been a conservative coach on fourth down, but today wasn’t the day to take the approach. Not with the way the Cardinals were moving the ball on offense.

Mistakes came back to bite the Rams

The Rams weren’t perfect in their first three games, but they were close to it. They had just seven penalties called against them and committed only one turnover prior to Sunday, but they shot themselves in the foot too often against Arizona.

Stafford threw a bad pick on a deep shot to DeSean Jackson, underthrowing him for the second straight week. Sony Michel lost a fumble two drives later, leading to another touchdown by the Cardinals.

The Rams were also called for five penalties, nearly matching their season total in one single afternoon. Granted, Leonard Floyd’s roughing the passer penalty was questionable, but David Edwards was called for a false start, Brian Allen was flagged for holding, there was a delay of game penalty at the Cardinals’ 23-yard line and late in the third, Andrew Whitworth was called for illegal hands to the face.

There were simply too many mistakes out there.

Running game gets going

The ground game wasn’t necessarily bad in the first three weeks of the season, but it wasn’t as efficient as it was on Sunday. The Rams rushed for 121 yards on only 23 carries, averaging a healthy 5.26 yards per carry – just shy of what the Cardinals were allowing coming into this game.

Darrell Henderson Jr. returned after missing Week 3 and Arizona had almost no answer for him. He rushed for 89 yards on only 14 carries, with a long of 15 yards. He had eight carries of at least 6 yards, including three of 11-plus yards. Sony Michel only had three carries before he fumbled it, but he broke off a nice 9-yard run, too.

The offensive line was blowing the Cardinals off the ball and creating big holes, as were the tight ends and wide receivers when tasked with setting the edge.

