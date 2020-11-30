6 takeaways from Rams’ disappointing Week 12 loss to 49ers

If there’s one word to describe Sunday’s game between the Rams and 49ers, it’s “ugly.” There were seven turnovers, two offensive touchdowns and seven total conversions on 27 third-down attempts.

The Rams would’ve taken an ugly win, but the defense bent just enough at the end to net San Francisco its fifth win of the season on a 42-yard game-winning field goal. Los Angeles, on the other hand, falls to 7-4 and possibly out of first place in the NFC West.

Here are six key takeaways from the loss for the Rams, which includes some good and some bad.

Jared Goff is weighing this team down

In his last four games, Goff has fumbled it five times (four lost) and thrown six interceptions. That’s a terrible trend for the 26-year-old quarterback and it’s starting to weigh the Rams down. He threw two ugly interceptions, including a pick-six, and lost a fumble when trying to scramble up the middle rather than simply sliding down in front of the defender. He also missed Darrell Henderson for a touchdown when he overthrew him by about a yard. Goff simply wasn’t sharp in this one and it hurt the team significantly. The 49ers failed to capitalize on his mistakes, other than the pick-six, which kept the Rams in this game, but it could’ve been far, far more lopsided. Goff has often been called a system quarterback, and that title seems to be true. When the system works, he thrives. But when defenses figure out McVay’s scheme, Goff finds himself in trouble.

The Rams have finally found a reliable kicker

If there’s one bright spot to come from this game, it’s that the Rams seem to have found a solution at kicker. Matt Gay booted all five of his kickoffs for touchbacks and made all four of his kicks – two field goals and two extra point attempts. His field goals came from the all-important range of 40-49 yards, drilling kicks of 41 and 48 yards. His 48-yarder is the longest of the season for the Rams and without Gay’s accuracy, Los Angeles would’ve really struggled to get on the board against San Francisco. Hopefully he can continue to kick at a high level and erase the painful memories of Samuel Sloman and Kai Forbath missing left and right – literally.

Kyle Shanahan has the Rams’ number

There’s no other way to put it. Shanahan has McVay’s number, as does defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. This was the Rams’ fourth straight loss to the 49ers, getting swept for the second year in a row. Shanahan and Saleh just know how to poke holes in the Rams’ system, both on offense and defense. Shanahan stretches the Rams’ defense horizontally, which strains the linebackers and forces them to work sideline-to-sideline rather than north and south. Saleh knows the coverages that make life tough on Goff, taking away deep passes and forcing things underneath where his linebackers and safeties could come up and make tackles. The Rams were playing at a very high level, beating Tom Brady and Russell Wilson in consecutive weeks, but they couldn’t beat Nick Mullens thanks to Shanahan and Saleh.

Rams had no answer for Deebo Samuel

Jalen Ramsey played somewhat of a free-floating role in the secondary, playing all over the place. In hindsight, he probably should’ve been stuck on Samuel all game long because he was the 49ers’ biggest playmaker – again. He caught 11 passes for 133 yards, including a huge 24-yard reception on third down during the 49ers’ game-winning drive. The Rams had no answer for him throughout the afternoon and it proved costly. He accounted for more than half of Mullens’ passing yards, with the next-closest receiver picking up 34 yards. If the Rams could’ve taken Samuel away, it might’ve been the difference in the game. But alas, hindsight is always 20-20.

Sean McVay’s play calling on final possession was costly

After Robbie Gould tied the game at 20 with 3:11 left in the game, the Rams got the ball back with a great chance to march down the field and win it with a field goal. There was no need to rush, but McVay opted to run very little off the clock and rely on the arm of Goff. The result was five passes, three completions for 19 yards and a quick end to the drive. Goff’s two straight incompletions led to a punt, taking just 1:01 off the clock and giving the ball back to the 49ers with a chance to win the game – which they took full advantage of. The Rams’ rushing attack wasn’t doing much, but Los Angeles had all three of its timeouts and didn’t need to feel pressured to score quickly. The five-play sequence was frustrating and went away from Cam Akers, who found a rhythm on recent drives.

Rams need better play out of their linebackers

The only linebacker who’s consistently played at a high level in recent weeks is Leonard Floyd, and that remained the case against the 49ers. Justin Hollins made just one tackle and failed to set the edge often against the run. Troy Reeder made 15 tackles, but he struggled to get off blocks and it seemed like a lot of his stops came well past the line of scrimmage – an indication that he wasn’t making plays in the hole against the run. Kenny Young only had one tackle despite playing most of the game, though it was a nice stop in the backfield. The Rams simply haven't gotten enough out of their linebackers this year and even as poorly as Micah Kiser has played when healthy, they missed him against the 49ers.

