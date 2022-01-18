6 takeaways from Rams’ 34-11 win over Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t put up much of a fight against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round on Monday night, similar to the way nine of their previous 10 meetings went. The Rams made things look easy with a 34-11 win at home, ending the Cardinals’ season in dominant fashion.

The Rams are still alive in the NFC, being one of the final four teams left in the conference. They face a real test in the Buccaneers next week, but this is also a team they beat a few months ago.

Here’s what we learned from the Rams’ victory, and what could be to come for Los Angeles.

One of the best first-half performances by a defense

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

It’s not hyperbole. That was legitimately one of the best halves of football you’ll ever see a defense play in the postseason. The Rams held the Cardinals to just 40 yards, three first downs and didn’t let them cross midfield until the third quarter. Arizona punted five times, threw two interceptions and failed to gain more than 4 yards on seven if their first eight drives of the game.

David Long Jr. had a pick-six, Marquise Copeland intercepted a pass, Murray was sacked twice in the first half and the Cardinals’ longest play was just 11 yards in the first 30 minutes of the game. Sean McVay called it “one of the best performances in playoff history” in the first half and he isn’t wrong.

Akers-Michel tandem brings back memories of 2018 duo

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

When the Rams made it all the way to the Super Bowl three years ago, they rode their ground game down the stretch with C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley. This year, it could be a similar formula with Cam Akers and Sony Michel.

Against the Cardinals, Akers rushed for 55 yards on 17 carries and also caught a 40-yard pass. Michel gained 58 yards on 13 carries, including a 35-yarder on the Rams’ first play of the game. Akers had 42 yards called back by penalties and also dropped a tough pass down the sideline that would’ve gained at least another 30, so he could’ve legitimately had another 70 yards on top of the 95 he gained.

Both Akers and Michel are physical runners between the tackles, but Akers brings another element as a receiver and someone who can get to the edge and pick up big yards off-tackle. This tandem could carry the Rams all the way to the Super Bowl, taking pressure off Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Connection between Stafford and Beckham is growing

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

As time goes on, the chemistry between Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. continues to grow. They connected four times for 54 yards and a touchdown, with Beckham catching all four of his targets. He had another 24-yard gain called back due to holding and also threw a 40-yard pass to Akers, showing off his versatility.

His agility is outstanding, as are his ball skills when elevating over a defender. And those are two elements that he adds to the offense which are incredibly valuable when teams play man coverage against the Rams.

Stafford has missed Beckham more than a few times this season, but their chemistry seems to be improving by the week – which is scary with Cooper Kupp on the other side.

Rams are more than a collection of stars

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Stafford, Kupp, Beckham, Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey were all among the players who stepped up for the Rams and performed at a high level Monday night. However, we shouldn’t overlook the role players who also played a massive part in the win.

Long’s pick-six put the Rams up 21-0 and was the result of Troy Reeder’s pressure, Copeland’s timely interception shut down the Cardinals’ most productive drive of the first half, Ben Skowronek downed a punt at the 1-yard line, Travin Howard allowed just three catches on eight targets, A’Shawn Robinson made a team-high five stops against the run and Nick Scott laid a huge hit on A.J. Green to cause an incompletion just before Murray’s pick-six.

The Rams are led by their stars, but they got some excellent contributions from backups and role players who aren’t typically involved very much on offense or defense.

Stafford and Kupp don’t need to carry this team

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

It seemed for a little while this season that Stafford and Kupp would determine how far the Rams went. They were the two most important players on offense, with Stafford looking Kupp’s way at every opportunity.

He’s still the top receiver, but these two no longer have to carry the offense. Stafford completed 13 passes and only attempted 17 all night. Kupp caught only five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, his lowest output of the season.

Yet, the Rams won by 23 points thanks to other contributors such as Beckham, Michel and Akers.

Roster is only going to improve as playoffs progress

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

As good as the Rams look right now, they’re only going to get better. Ernest Jones has a chance to return, as does Sebastian Joseph-Day at some point. Taylor Rapp will hopefully clear concussion protocol and be back this week against the Buccaneers, which will be a nice lift. Darrell Henderson Jr. is also on IR and could be back for the playoff run at some point, giving the Rams a third running back to utilize.

The longer Los Angeles stays in the playoffs, the better this roster is going to get. If Jones and Sebastian Joseph-Day are able to return, the defense will only be that much better.

