6 takeaways from Rams’ 30-point win vs. Jaguars

Apparently, all the Rams needed was for the calendar to flip from November to December in order for their struggles to subside. It also helps that they played the two-win Jaguars, making it fairly easy for the Rams to snap their three-game losing streak.

They did just that on Sunday, stomping Jacksonville by a score of 37-7 at SoFi Stadium. It’s still too early to call the Rams fully back, given the level of their opponent in Week 13, but it was a promising performance from a squad that has beat up on inferior teams all season long.

Here’s what we learned from Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars.

Sean McVay is finally mixing personnel groupings

It took three straight losses, five interceptions by Matthew Stafford and an undeniably awful stretch on offense for McVay to really start mixing personnel beyond just having three receivers on the field most of the time. In the first quarter against the Jaguars, the Rams had two tight ends and Joseph Noteboom as an in-line blocker on the field three times, and those plays netted 19 yards. It was a shift in philosophy for the Rams, utilizing Noteboom in a way they’ve never used him before.

They lined up and played a physical style of football early on, which was great to see. For a team that’s been called a “finesse” offense for years, it was encouraging that McVay got out of his comfort zone to try something new.

Special teams gets a spark amid more mental errors

It’s no secret that the Rams’ special teams unit has been atrocious this year – outside of Matt Gay on field goal attempts. That remained true on Sunday with even more mental errors. Gay booted a kickoff out of bounds to give the Jaguars good field position, and on a punt, Ben Skowronek ran into Jacksonville’s return man, who had called for a fair catch.

Those types of mistakes may not seem terribly costly on their own, but as they pile up, it makes life easier on opponents.

There were two bright spots with Brandon Powell returning the opening kickoff 65 yards and Robert Rochell making a great play to down the ball at the 1 on a punt, but as a whole, there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Joe DeCamillis’ group simply has to be better moving forward because this isn’t a special teams unit that you want to carry into the playoffs.

Story continues

Sony Michel keeps Rams offense on track

Michel may not be very fast or explosive, but what he does well is pick up positive chunks of yardage to keep the offense on schedule. It’s something McVay talked about last week, praising Michel’s ability to fall forward and gain more yards than a play might be blocked for. He showed that on Sunday with a bunch of positive runs, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

His longest run of the day was 25 yards, which came at the end of the game, but there weren’t really any spectacular plays made by the running back. What’s important is that he was efficient when he did get the ball, picking up gains of 4, 5 and 6 yards often. He showed good power and physicality to gain yards after contact, something Henderson struggled to do when he was the starter. Despite having four runs that went for no gain or lost yardage, Michel was still able to average 5 yards a carry. That’s impressive.

Defense steps up at every level

The Rams defense had been struggling a bit, particularly in the secondary and at linebacker. The pass rush wasn’t getting home for sacks, either, but the entire defense took a step in the right direction on Sunday. They sacked Trevor Lawrence twice, hit him six times and made three tackles for a loss, living in the backfield.

At linebacker, Ernest Jones played his best game as a pro. He made a team-high nine tackles with a half-sack, one QB hit and a pass defensed, which he nearly picked off. Troy Reeder didn’t play as much as usual, but he also didn’t make any glaring mistakes, either, so it was a good day from the linebackers.

Mistakes in key spots must get cleaned up

Van Jefferson dropped a third-down pass that hit him in the chest on a quick slat, which would’ve picked up the first down and a whole lot more. Ben Skowronek dropped a grab over the middle and even though it was a little bit low, it’s a ball he should’ve caught on third down during the Rams’ opening drive.

For some reason, the Rams seem to make mistakes like those in key spots on third and fourth down, which get to be costly when you’re facing a better opponent than the one they went up against on Sunday.

This offense still goes through Cooper Kupp

Michel played well, as did Odell Beckham Jr. But when it comes to the Rams offense, it still starts and ends with Kupp. He’s the team’s most reliable receiver, whether it’s coming up with clutch catches on third down, losing the safety in man coverage for a 29-yard touchdown or blocking on the edge in the running game.

It wasn’t until the two-minute warning in the first half that Kupp finally made his first catch, but once he got going, so did the Rams offense. Beckham can be a playmaker and Jefferson has value, but neither is as consistent as Kupp.

1

1

1

1