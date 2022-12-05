6 takeaways from Rams’ 27-23 loss to the Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams were unable to put an end to their losing streak in Week 13 versus the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams suffered a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks, dropping their sixth straight game.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are now 3-9 this season and Sean McVay is running out of solutions for all of the injuries on the roster. Los Angeles shouldn’t use injuries as an excuse for Sunday’s loss to Seattle, though, as the Rams had a shot to win with the defense needing a stop late in the game.

Following another heartbreaking loss for the Rams, here are six immediate takeaways from the divisional showdown versus the Seahawks.

Cam Akers seized the starting job ... at least for this week

It was Kyren Williams that led the backfield in touches in Week 12 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was Cam Akers who would lead the backfield in Week 13. Akers led the Rams with 60 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 17 attempts.

Considering that Williams saw 70 percent of the snaps compared to Akers getting 30 percent in Week 12, many assumed that the rookie back was beginning to seize the starting job. However, it’s clear that the featured back for the Rams will be different nearly every week to finish the season, with Akers having the edge in Week 13.

Brandon Powell/Tutu Atwell added more to the offense

With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson out with injuries, the other wide receivers are receiving more opportunities in the offense. In hopes to inject some life into the offense, the Rams deployed more of Brandon Powell and Tutu Atwell at wide receiver — and it worked.

Powell and Atwell combined for six receptions for 87 yards while they also rushed for 68 on seven carries. McVay utilized more jet sweeps with Powell and Atwell this week, and with the offense needing something to lean on, we should expect more of Powell and Atwell moving forward.

Bryce Perkins didn't see the field much with John Wolford back

Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve this week and John Wolford was named the starter despite Bryce Perkins drawing the start in Week 12. While McVay hinted at both Wolford and Perkins seeing snaps at quarterback, Perkins didn’t see much of the field with Wolford back on Sunday.

Story continues

Wolford completed only 14 of his 26 attempts for 178 yards and two interceptions while Perkins only appeared on the box score with a 5-yard run on a play where Wolford went to the sideline with an injury. Ahead of a short week before facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, the Rams will have to decide between Wolford or Perkins at the quarterback position.

Bobby Wagner performed well against his former team

Even though the Rams fell short of securing the win, it wasn’t for a lack of effort from Bobby Wagner. Wagner faced his former team for the first time and the All-Pro linebacker would tally seven combined tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception.

The interception was an impressive play where Wagner simply stole the ball from Tony Jones Jr. on a pass from Geno Smith into the flat. The veteran linebacker was also very animated on the sideline throughout the game, so it was clear how much he wanted to win this game against the Seahawks.

Michael Hoecht provided a spark on the defensive front

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams were without Aaron Donald for the first time in his career due to an injury. Amid the absences of Donald and A’Shawn Robinson, Michael Hoecht has been getting more snaps on defense and he’s making the most of his opportunity.

After notching six tackles on a season-high 84 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 12, Hoecht would register three combined tackles, two sacks, and a tackle for loss. Hoecht continuously generated pressure on Geno Smith and he may be exactly what the defense needs in the pass-rushing department.

The Rams couldn't slow down D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett

It was known that the Rams were going to need to contain D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett if they wanted to end their losing streak. Simply put, Metcalf and Lockett did whatever they wanted against the Rams’ secondary as they combined for 17 receptions, 255 yards, and two touchdowns in Sunday’s loss.

On the final drive of the game, it was Metcalf who would outmuscle Jalen Ramsey for the game-winning touchdown. When the Seahawks needed to sustain a drive or convert a crucial play, Metcalf and Lockett were wide open for Smith to target.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire