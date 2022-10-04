6 takeaways from Rams’ 24-9 loss to the 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers are two divisional teams that simply don’t like each other. Despite the Rams defeating the 49ers in the NFC title game a season ago and proceeding to win the Super Bowl, San Francisco has dominated the matchup with Los Angeles since Sean McVay arrived in 2017.

Entering Monday’s showdown on primetime, the 49ers had won six consecutive regular-season meetings. San Francisco extended that streak to seven games after blowing out Los Angeles 24-9 at home in Week 4.

Immediately following the double-digit loss against the 49ers, here are six takeaways for the Rams.

Offensive line injuries are mounting up for the Rams

The Rams have had fantastic luck when it comes to staying healthy along the offensive line in recent years, but that hasn’t been the case to begin this season. Brian Allen suffered a knee injury in Week 1, Tremayne Anchrum sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, David Edwards is currently in concussion protocol, and Coleman Shelton exited Monday’s game with an ankle injury.

Injuries are mounting up in the trenches for the Rams and it’s becoming a major issue. With all of the injuries to the offensive line, Matthew Stafford was sacked six times by the 49ers and Sean McVay was forced to lean on a quick passing game.

The Rams are set to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, so the hampered offensive line will be tested again next week.

The Rams desperately need someone to step up alongside Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp had another productive performance for the Rams as he caught 14 of his 18 targets for 122 yards versus the 49ers. While the reigning Super Bowl MVP was spectacular, the other wide receivers combined for four receptions for 40 yards on nine targets.

Allen Robinson and Stafford continue to struggle to get on the same page as the veteran wide receiver appears to be an afterthought in the offense. Whether it’s Robinson or someone else, the Rams desperately need someone else to step up at the wide receiver position moving forward.

Van Jefferson’s return and a potential reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. later in the season could certainly aid the offensive issues. Or maybe we could see Lance McCutcheon get an opportunity soon?

The running games continues to be an issue

Trying to figure out the backfield of the Rams has been tough to do to begin the season. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson have shared the backfield workload in the first four weeks, but neither of them has shown consistency running the ball.

It doesn’t help that there are injuries on the offensive line and the Rams were playing from behind. That being said, it’s rarely a good sign when your leading rusher has only 26 rushing yards.

Being a one-dimensional offense could be a problem for the Rams, especially with the team lacking receiving options outside of Kupp.

Deebo Samuel will forever be a problem for the Rams

Death, taxes, and the Rams not being able to slow down Deebo Samuel are the guarantees in life it seems. The versatile wideout brought in six of his seven targets for 115 yards and a 57-yard touchdown where he broke multiple tackles.

With Samuel’s long receiving touchdown on Monday night, he’s now scored a touchdown in four straight matchups with the Rams, and he’s found the end zone in five of the last six meetings. The physicality that the All-Pro wideout brings to San Francisco’s offense has presented plenty of problems for Los Angeles’ defense.

The Rams are hoping they can manufacture a solution to slowing down Samuel when they host the 49ers in Week 8.

The defense put together another solid outing

The scoreboard shows that the Rams were blown out on the road by the 49ers, but the defense had another solid outing. Outside of a long receiving touchdown to Samuel, Los Angeles limited San Francisco’s offense enough to put the team in a position to win.

Stafford threw a pick-six (his sixth interception on the season) in the second half, so the defense essentially gave up only 17 points. Given the weapons you have on offense, the Rams should feel good in games where the defense gives up only 17 points.

Fans should be content with how the defense has looked in recent weeks, especially with all of the injuries in the secondary.

The Rams still lack a consistent pass rush

It was known that the 49ers were going to attack the Rams with a quick passing game on Monday night. Despite that being true, Los Angeles was unable to produce much pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo in the lopsided loss.

When you have Aaron Donald commanding double-teams nearly every play, there have to be other players that take advantage of their matchups. But even with Donald seeing plenty of attention from San Francisco’s banged-up offensive line, Los Angeles had zero sacks and Garoppolo had plenty of time to survey the field on passing downs.

Leonard Floyd and the other edge rushers on the Rams will need to start generating more pressure in Week 5 against the Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire