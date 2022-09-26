6 takeaways from Rams’ 20-12 win over Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams improved to 2-1 on the season following their win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. With the win, the Rams are now in first place in the NFC West, though the San Francisco 49ers can match them at 2-1 with a win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

It was another game where the Rams seemingly seized control of the contest early on, securing a 13-0 lead in the second quarter. The defense would do a fantastic job limiting the offense of the Cardinals, preventing them from finding the end zone once in the team’s 20-12 road victory.

Here are six immediate takeaways from the Rams’ win against the Cardinals in Week 3.

Cam Akers looked explosive in the second half

The Rams have deployed Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers in a timeshare to begin the 2022 season. After it appeared Henderson would get the majority of the work this week, it was Akers who stole the show in the second half.

There was an offensive drive for the Rams near the end of the third quarter where Akers rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on five attempts, which was more yards he had in the first two games of the season combined. The third-year back would finish the game with a team-high 63 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts.

Aside from a fumble near the goal line in the fourth quarter, Akers looked extremely explosive. If Akers can be as effective as he was in Week 3 versus the Cardinals, the Rams could get a much-needed jolt of life in their running game.

The Rams desperately need a vertical threat

There are moments where the offense flashes potential and the ability to move the ball with ease. But there are other times when the offense looks stagnant and it puts more pressure on the defense to perform well for the entirety of the game.

The lack of a vertical threat on the Rams is evident and the team needs to find someone to stretch the field until Van Jefferson can return. Los Angeles has tried different ways to create big plays in the passing game, including a deep shot to Tutu Atwell on Sunday against the Cardinals that didn’t connect.

Opposing defenses can play the Rams differently right now due to them not having someone that can challenge defenders down the field. With Jefferson being placed on injured reserve, maybe Lance McCutcheon could get an opportunity soon?

Allen Robinson needs to get on same page as Matthew Stafford

The Rams made a concerted effort to get Allen Robinson involved in their offense early in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran wideout would catch his first touchdown with his new team while recording a solid four receptions for 53 yards.

This week, Los Angeles tried to get Robinson on the scoreboard again with two red-zone targets. Both targets would fall incomplete as the Rams would settle for a field goal as Robinson and Matthew Stafford weren’t on the same page. One of the throws went through Robinson’s hands on a quick slant.

Despite winning the game, it was another quiet outing from Robinson in Week 3 as he posted only two catches for 23 yards on five targets. The Rams are going to need Robinson and Stafford to get on the same page sooner rather than later to help ease some pressure off of Cooper Kupp in coverage.

The defensive front did a fantastic job containing Kyler Murray

The defense deserves the majority of the credit for the win over the Cardinals in Week 3. Containing Kyler Murray is easier said than done, but they limited the dual-threat quarterback to eight rushing yards on two attempts.

Murray didn’t have a chance to escape the pocket and run up the field until late in the fourth quarter. The Rams sacked the dynamic signal-caller two times, which included Aaron Donald recording the 100th sack of his illustrious career.

If you are hoping to contain Murray, you have to be disciplined in how you create pressure on the former first-round pick. The front seven of the Rams did a stellar job keeping Murray inside the pocket while preventing him from creating plays with his legs.

Derion Kendrick was excellent in NFL debut

The Rams are ravaged by injuries in the secondary, leading to rookie Derion Kendrick making his NFL debut against the Cardinals. While the first-year cornerback allowed some receptions, the reigning Super Bowl champions couldn’t have asked for much more from Kendrick.

The rookie sixth-round pick out of Georgia would log a team-high nine tackles and a pass breakup. His lone pass breakup came on a fourth down in the fourth quarter on a pass from Murray that was headed toward Marquise Brown.

Jalen Ramsey was dominant for the second week in a row for the Rams, however, it was great to see Kendrick step up amid all of the injuries the team is experiencing at the cornerback position. Los Angeles could have found another late-round gem in Kendrick if Sunday was a sign of things to come for the young defensive back.

Jalen Ramsey is still the best cornerback in the NFL

Speaking of Ramsey, the All-Pro cornerback was flying around and making plays all over the field for the Rams in the win over the Cardinals. It’s known that Raheem Morris loves to deploy Ramsey differently than other premier cornerbacks in the NFL.

Besides making eight tackles and getting himself involved in stopping Arizona’s rushing attack, Ramsey would have two pass breakups in the passing game. On top of that, there were plays that Ramsey made by blitzing Murray that didn’t show up in the box score.

Even though he didn’t snag an interception, games like today are examples of why Ramsey is still the most well-rounded cornerback in the league.

