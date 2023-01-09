6 takeaways from Rams’ 19-16 overtime loss to Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams suffered another heartbreaking loss in Week 18 to the Seattle Seahawks to conclude the regular season. Despite a valiant effort from the defense, the Rams fell short in overtime, 19-16.

With the loss to Seattle on Sunday, Los Angeles finishes the season with a dismal 5-12 record after winning the Super Bowl last season. The Rams also got swept by the Seahawks this season and both games were decided by three points.

Following another devastating loss for the Rams, here are our six immediate takeaways from the regular-season finale.

Cam Akers dominated running the ball again

Cam Akers entered Sunday’s game on a recent streak of success running the ball and he continued that success in Week 18. The former second-round pick rushed for 104 yards on 21 attempts in Sunday’s contest while he also caught three passes for 24 yards, giving him three straight 100-yard rushing games.

Akers is the first running back on the Rams to have three straight 100-yard games since Todd Gurley achieved the feat in 2015. Even if the Rams add another running back in the offseason, it’s clear that Akers will have a role in the backfield in 2023 with how he’s finished the season.

Baker Mayfield struggled when he was pressured

It wasn’t a positive showing for Baker Mayfield in the final game of the season and he noticeably struggled when he was under pressure. If you look at the box score, you’ll see that Mayfield was sacked five times, but a few of those were on the former No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield finished Sunday’s loss by completing only 13 of his 26 attempts for 147 yards and an interception. The interception was in overtime and Mayfield wasn’t even under duress when he underthrew a wide-open Van Jefferson down the field. With Mayfield entering free agency this offseason, this won’t be a performance that strengthens his market.

Jalen Ramsey showed up to play

The Rams didn’t have much to play for on Sunday besides potentially eliminating their division rival from playoff contention. Despite not being in the playoffs themselves, Jalen Ramsey certainly showed up against the Seahawks.

Ramsey began with an interception on the first play of the game for the Seahawks and he recorded two interceptions, five combined tackles, and three pass breakups in the loss. The All-Pro cornerback also made an impressive effort to make a tackle on Kenneth Walker to force overtime.

Leonard Floyd finished the season on a high note

It was undoubtedly a slow start to the season for Leonard Floyd, but he finished the season strong. Even though the Rams fell short of a victory, Floyd made life difficult for Geno Smith in Week 18 as he was constantly living in the backfield.

Floyd registered five tackles, three quarterback hits, one sack, and one tackle for loss on Sunday. After having zero sacks in the first six weeks, Floyd finishes the 2022 campaign with nine sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery.

Earnest Brown had a strong showing

Earnest Brown saw an expanded role in the season-finale and he made the most of his opportunity against the Seahawks. From the moment the game began, Brown made his presence felt in the interior of the defensive line for the Rams as he tallied five tackles and a tackle for loss.

On the drive where the Seahawks tied the game at 16, Brown blew up a run play in the backfield to prevent Seattle from taking a lead. While the Rams allowed 197 rushing yards in Week 18, Brown had a stellar performance from the interior.

The officials made some questionable calls in favor of the Seahawks

Sometimes, penalties can change the course of a game and it felt like that was the case on Sunday. The Rams were on the wrong end of a few calls — or non-calls — in the loss with the game being on the road in Seattle.

First, the Rams were called for roughing the kicker on a punt where a defender was thrown into the punter. Then, Ramsey was called for a late hit on Smith, and D.K. Metcalf got away with a slap to the cornerback’s helmet. And lastly, Quandre Diggs wasn’t called for a taunting penalty despite pointing at Bobby Wagner on the sideline on his overtime interception.

While it’s hard to blame an outcome of a game on penalties, the Rams were doing a fantastic job containing the Seahawks’ offense until they benefited from penalties.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire