6 takeaways from Rams’ 16-7 loss to Bengals

The Rams are going to have a lot of difficult decisions to make in the next couple of days with final roster cuts looming. There are plenty of spots open on the 53-man roster, even after Saturday’s preseason loss to the Bengals.

It wasn’t the Rams’ best performance on either side of the ball, losing 16-7. But the preseason isn’t about the final score. It’s about how players performed throughout the game.

Here’s what we learned from Los Angeles’ loss in the final week of the preseason.

Bryce Perkins still has plenty of room to grow

Perkins has flashed as a runner and made some impressive throws over the course of the preseason, but he’s not yet ready to be a starter – and maybe not even a backup. He nearly threw a pick in the first half against the Bengals and while his teammates didn’t give him much help early on, he made his share of mistakes.

I still think the Rams will keep him on the 53-man roster, but more out of fear of losing him on the waiver wire than the belief that he’s their QB2.

Jake Funk is probably RB4

Kyren Williams was expected to make his preseason debut, but Sean McVay had a change of plans. He was in uniform, but only to watch Jake Funk and Trey Ragas handle every carry. Funk failed to impress again, gaining just 32 yards on 12 carries. He’s probably the Rams’ fourth running back right now, given the high praise McVay has shared about Williams.

If Akers or Henderson were to go down, I think Williams would get the first crack at being the other’s backup, not Funk.

Lance McCutcheon makes great last impression

McCutcheon was as consistent as anyone this preseason, once again topping 70 yards in the preseason finale. He caught five passes for 76 yards, including a big 32-yard grab down the sideline. Both Les Snead and McVay said Saturday night that McCutcheon has a chance to make the team, with Snead saying the receiver is doing his part to make the decision easy.

At this point, it would be a bigger surprise if he’s cut than if he makes it.

Offensive line makes strides but still lacks consistency

There were some good reps from the Rams’ offensive line, but also some ugly ones. Chandler Brewer gave up an easy sack, as did Bobby Evans at right tackle. A.J. Arcuri was beat by his man on the same play Evans was, leading to a meeting at the quarterback for two Bengals defenders.

The Rams need their starting offensive line to stay healthy because the backups haven’t looked particularly good this preseason. Saturday was a step in the right direction, though, giving Perkins more time in the pocket.

Keir Thomas’ name is one to watch

Thomas went out with a bang this preseason, recording three tackles for a loss, one sack and a quarterback hit. He flashed as a run defender and a pass rusher, showing the ability to contribute at outside linebacker as a rookie.

Now that Daniel Hardy is out, Thomas has a golden opportunity to make the team in his place. Saturday’s performance will help his cause in a big way.

Cobie Durant has first rough outing

It was smooth sailing for Durant in the first two weeks of the preseason, but he took his lumps Saturday night. He allowed a couple of big plays and also missed a tackle, having his first rough outing of the preseason. It’s no reason for concern because Durant is going to make the team and probably contribute early on as a rookie, but this shows the first-year cornerback isn’t perfect.

He’ll learn from it and bounce back.

