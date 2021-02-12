6 takeaways from Raheem Morris’ first press conference with Rams

Breaking News:

Cameron DaSilva
8 min read
The Rams introduced Raheem Morris to the media on Thursday, as he held a video call with reporters to share his initial thoughts on joining the team in Los Angeles. He fielded questions for close to 30 minutes, commenting on everything from the Rams’ base defensive scheme to his plans for Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey to his coaching style.

Here are the six biggest takeaways from Morris’ introductory press conference, which shed some light on his next venture in Los Angeles alongside his friend Sean McVay.

Rams will be a 3-4 defense but with a lot of subpackage variety

There had been some questions about whether the Rams might switch to a 4-3 defense under Morris, who has typically worked on tames that utilize that front. But he said Thursday, “we're going to look like a 3-4 base team.” That won’t matter much, though, because the Rams will still utilize a ton of subpackages on defense, as most teams do. He acknowledged that in those subpackages, there will probably be more four-down fronts with four players putting their hands in the dirt. But when they’re in base packages, they will be a 3-4 team like they were under Wade Phillips and Brandon Staley. “When you go into your subpackages, which the league has kind of developed into, you see a lot more four-down fronts,” he said. “Whether you're talking about odd or even, whether you're talking about bringing different people in to do some different things, you're going to do all those things, you're going to have all those different types of packages. Obviously, you’ll talk about who you are and what you are.”

He will share his opinion on personnel decisions

There could be a lot of changes coming to the Rams defense this offseason, with Leonard Floyd, John Johnson, Troy Hill and Darious Williams, among others, set to become free agents. They will have some big decisions to make personnel-wise, and Morris will share his opinion with McVay and Les Snead and the front office, but he’s not the decision-maker. “As far as who makes the decision on who's going to be here, I'm definitely going to have an opinion,” Morris said. “I'm going to give my opinion. I'm going to tell all the people that need to hear my opinion, what they need to hear. Those people being the Les Sneads of the world, the Sean McVays of the world and whoever else in the organization that needs to hear or wants to hear those things. I am not the decision-maker.” The Rams would probably love to have all four of those aforementioned players back in 2021, but the salary cap will have a say in what moves they can and can't make. Morris acknowledged that and he fully understands the financial restrictions that come with roster-building in the NFL.

He’ll let Ramsey and Donald be Ramsey and Donald

Morris made his plan for Ramsey and Donald very clear: let them keep doing what they’ve been doing. “You don't mess them up. Let's let these guys get going.” He raved about both players’ ability and talent, calling Ramsey a “shutdown corner” and Donald “the guy that just gets things going.” He liked what both guys did in Staley’s scheme last season and he just doesn’t want to get in their way because they played at such a high level in 2020 that he wants to keep them on that upward trajectory. “Jalen is a great player. He's probably rare. He's unique. He can be a shutdown corner. You can move him inside. He can play at the nickel position. He's smart,” Morris said. “You see his toughness oozing all over the tape. You see his competitive nature just all over the tape. You see the exciting plays. You see what he can be and his best version of himself at all times when he's out there in the field you. Him as a leader, you would love to see him just take that to another level. I can just see people wanting to follow him because of his style of play.” Here’s what Morris said of Donald, emphasizing the importance of getting him one-on-one opportunities. “Aaron Donald is just so much fun to watch,” he said. “He's just a disruptor. He's a finisher. He's the guy that just gets things going, he leads by example, and you can just see it on the field. Nothing he does on the field is shocking. Right now, at this point, I'm just sitting here, and I'm just wowed, I'm amazed with some of the things he's able to do. You want to get him aligned up and find the ways to get him one-on-ones, but at the same time he's done such a great job of getting his teammates one-on-one and setting up the guys around him that you don't want to take away that part of his strength either.”

Rams will promote a bunch of coaches to new roles

Morris was asked if the Rams have filled some of the vacancies that were left on their coaching staff this offseason from the departures of coaches such as Joe Barry and Aubrey Pleasant. While he couldn’t share specifics of those roles, he did say that the coaching staff has essentially bill filled out. He’s going to let the Rams announce those moves, but he revealed that they’re promoting a lot of coaches from within, giving them new positions for 2021. “They have been filled and I don't even know if I can answer this question yet because I don't know if it's technically released yet by our organization,” he said. “I will let those guys release all those things, but I will say this, there are a bunch of people in this building already that we know will be elevated, that can assume some of the roles that were left vacant and it's not on accident or it's not a mistake that that happened.”

He's going to be a great teacher in L.A.

Being a former head coach and defensive coordinator, Morris has a lot of experience coaching different types of players – young and old, offensive and defensive. And during his time in the NFL, he’s learned that not all players learn the same way. Specifically with regards to coaching younger players, Morris’ track record is strong. In 2010, Morris’ Buccaneers became the first team since the 1970 merger to start 10 rookies and still have a winning season. In this new era of distant coaching with Zoom calls and virtual meetings, Morris knows how important it is to learn how certain players learn and their favorite methods – be it Zoom calls or in-person meetings. “You have to talk to these guys in different ways,” he said. “You have to treat people in different ways. You have to do different things. You have to use different tactics. And just the last year, with the challenges that we have with zoom, you learn even more from that. Some of these guys love this zoom style of learning. Some of these guys like to know this stuff from their cell phone. Some of these guys like to sit at the home and be able to pick it up rather than being in the classroom, some of these guys like to get it on the field. So, you just develop it as it goes.”

His experience as an offensive coach brings value

Morris has coached both sides of the ball, despite primarily being a defensive coach. He was a head coach in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, and also worked as the wide receivers coach for the Falcons from 2016-2018. That time coaching the wide receivers and helping out on offense gives him a different perspective as a defensive coordinator, and some of his calls on defense will be similar to ones players would hear on offense. “You know, I've always been nosy when it comes to offensive football,” Morris said. “So, at a very young age I was able to sneak into Jon Gruden's meetings when he was dealing with the quarterbacks. having his quarterback school. I've always been nosy being able to be around Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur and all these different boy geniuses that we have right now. I'm around lead dog catalyst, boy genius himself, being able to work for him again. But being around these guys and you talk offense, the different things that you want to do, you formulate how you want to play defense and what you want to do against these guys. Some of our calls now relate like that. Some of our calls sound like offensive calls, some of our alerts, some of our checks and balances.”

