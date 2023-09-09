6 takeaways from Penn State’s victory over Delaware

It was a mismatch on paper and it turned out to be a mismatch on the field. Penn State dominated Delaware on Saturday winning 63-7.

The game was a scheduled tune-up despite what head coach James Franklin was telling the team and media before kickoff. That showed on the field as the Nittany Lions dominated the game from the jump and cruised to a victory that put them 2-0 on the year.

As with every game, there are always takeaways. While Saturday wasn’t going to show much in terms of the outlook on the rest of the season, there is plenty to discuss.

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s victory over Delaware.

Pass Defense Delivered

Coming into the game, Delaware is an offense that wants to attack through the air. They are a quick hitter type of passing attack that gets the ball out fast and into the hands of their playmakers.

One of the keys to the game was taking this away from the Blue Hens.

Penn State was able to do that, dominating their receivers and the quarterback. The Nittany Lions only gave up 58 yards passing for the game, making life extremely difficult for a potent passing attack.

Run Defense Continues To Concern

While the passing defense showed how good they can be, the running defense was very concerning at times.

The final stats won’t tell the story as they only gave up 82 yards on the ground, but much of that had to do with sacks and negative plays by the quarterbacks. The two running backs for Delaware combined for 101 yards, including an explosive play.

The running defense continues to be a major question mark.

Allar Continues To Dazzle

Don’t look at the stat line. Drew Allar was absolutely sensational again for Penn State today.

His decision making and arm talent has been off the charts in the first two games as a starter. The former five-star recruit is showing why the program and fans were so excited for him to take over as the starting quarterback.

Running Game Dominated

As expected, the running game was dominant on Saturday. It was a mismatch on paper and they showed why that was the case.

Kaytron Allen got the majority of the work against Delaware, getting 19 carries and running for 103 yards with a touchdown. Nick Singleton also flashed big time, scoring three touchdowns on 47 yards rushing.

Redshirt senior transfer Trey Potts was the second leading rusher going for 59 yards on seven carries. Quarterback Beau Pribula showed off his legs, running for 46 yards and touchdown as well.

Keandre Lambert-Smith Is The Alpha

Keandre Lambert-Smith continues to prove that he is the number one option on this football team. There were questions about if junior would be able to step into the role as the alpha wide receiver.

He’s answered those questions early in the season.

The wide out caught six balls for 74 yards against Delaware and four balls for 123 yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia.

No Injuries

There were no major injuries for Penn State out of this game, which might have been the biggest win of the afternoon.

Lambert-Smith concerned everyone when he sustained an ankle injury in the first half, but put those concerns to bed when the continued to play the remainder of the game.

The team is healthy and that’s a good thing going forward for the rest of the season.

