6 takeaways from the Patriots’ throttling of the Falcons in Week 11

The New England Patriots defense asked almost nothing of their offense in Week 11 on Thursday night. The defense shut out the Atlanta Falcons. But it was even more embarrassing than that, with the Patriots racking up four interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Even though the Patriots offense had its issues — and quarterback Mac Jones was visibly upset on a few occasions — it didn’t matter. The Patriots offense scored one touchdown and four field goals. Ho-hum.

Quarterback Matt Ryan, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Mike Davis could not get anything coherent going on offense, with the offensive line losing in every series to an extremely physical Patriots defensive line, led by — who else? — edge Matthew Judon.

Here are our six takeaways from the Patriots’ 25-0 win over the Falcons.

Trying to beat the Patriots defense has been an exercise of futility

The Patriots are embarrassing their opponents this year. They entered the week allowing 17 points per game. That total will drop to 16 points per game after Thursday night’s game. New England likes to measure their defense’s success through points and, my goodness, they are a success.

The Patriots defense hasn't allowed a point in 17 consecutive possessions. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 19, 2021

But they also logged four interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown, and four sacks. That’s dominance in pass defense is hugely important, because the Patriots are getting better at building leads. New England’s pass defense is getting better at protecting them. And even in a game where the offense was as ugly as it has looked in many weeks, the defense so was good that it didn’t matter.

The Falcons legitimately never seemed like a threat.

A pair of second-round draft picks played massive roles by 1) making flashy plays and 2) setting an insanely physical tone

The Patriots went through a rough patch on second-round picks. But safety Kyle Dugger and defensive tackle Christian Barmore appear to be on the verge of reversing that trend. The Patriots put Dugger in a tough position last year, asking him to play multiple positions, even outside linebacker. He was solid and clearly talented, but not exactly excelling.

New England has set him up to succeed in 2021. Dugger made a pass breakup on tight end Kyle Pitts on third down on the Falcons opening drive. He made a bruising hit on Qadree Ollison in the flat for a loss. Had he missed that tackle, the play might have gone for 15 yards. There was that much open field. It was a fiery and impressive play.

And then there’s Barmore, who has been sensational over the last few games. They’re using him as an interior pass-rusher, and he’s already making teams pay when they don’t double-team him. Against the Falcons center, Barmore drew a holding call that wiped away a completion in the first half. He’s not playing every down — yet. But he’s trending that way.

Mac Jones' stat line looked solid, but he made a handful of rookie mistakes. And he was NOT happy about it

On paper, it really didn’t look bad. Jones was 22 of 26 for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also took three sacks for 33 yards.

But Jones and the Patriots left a lot to be desired. The mistakes looked small in the scale of the game. But against a more formidable opponent, they might matter a whole lot more.

One example: during the closing moments of the second quarter, Jones brought the offense to the 27-yard line, where he had 25 seconds and a fourth-and-1. He looked thoroughly confused in that moment, and then on the sideline looked thoroughly disappointed in himself.

Mac Jones let an extra 10-15 seconds run down before the Patriots finally called their final timeout. Looked frustrated after the play. Broadcast later showed Hoyer talking to him on the bench afterward. pic.twitter.com/pSOQDOWAJK — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 19, 2021

It seems the Patriots wanted more than a field goal, but didn’t get organized enough to convert the fourth down and get one shot at the end zone. With the team throttling the Falcons, Jones’ mistake didn’t matter. In the coming weeks against the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots will have to run a tighter ship. Mistakes like this one could cost them the game. That’s the pessimistic side. It’s worth noting a point of optimism: Jones logged his fifth consecutive scoring drive to close out the first half.

Another nitpick on Jones’ game: he missed an open Jakobi Meyers on third-and-5 during the third quarter. Jones fired high and wide of Meyers, who’d created separation along the sideline beyond the first-down line. Jones’ miss brought on the punt unit. With the team leading 13-0, it would’ve been nice to see Jones and the Patriots deliver the knockout punch. Instead, the defense did it for him. Again. And again. And Again.

Matt Judon is still Matt Judon

He logged his 10.5 sack of the season, putting him at ninth in the Patirots’ history for single-season sack totals. Andre Tippett sits atop the list with 18.5.

Look at this freaky bend from Matt Judon pic.twitter.com/tii0i77HxR — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 19, 2021

We count the sacks, because that’s fun and flashy. What else did Judon do off the edge? He broke up screen passes so they never happened. He finished with three tackles and the sack. The dude is still the best player on this defense, followed closely by cornerback J.C. Jackson.

This Patriots run defense is just ridiculous

Every facet of the Patriots defense was really good on Thursday night. The run defense was particularly good. They were physical at the line of scrimmage to drive of the offensive line off the ball. They hit hard and, most important, they brought down the ball-carrier on the first hit. They stuffed the Falcons on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 in the third quarter.

The stats really tell the story: 16 carries for 40 yards. That’s 2.5 yards per carry.

The Falcons did not look like they knew what they were doing

Atlanta committed a number of unforced errors.

Let’s start with the penalties: nine for 72 yards.

Then we can talk about that missed field goal from Younghoe Koo, who hit it on the first try but was forced to go again after a penalty. On that second go-round, he missed. Yikes.

They faced multiple short-yardage situations and didn’t run a QB sneak, which seemed like an easy way to pickup the inches.

Surprised Matt didn’t have the choice/make the decision to check to a sneak on that third-and-1. pic.twitter.com/tSJkLlRZbz — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 19, 2021

And then there were inexplicable moments like this:

Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman runs a segment on Paramount+ “Inside the NFL” called What Are We Doing. The play above looks like a strong candidate for that segment.

