6 takeaways from Packers’ 24-20 win over Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) overcame a punt return for a touchdown and turnovers from both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to come from behind and beat the upset-minded Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers and Adams bounced back from their giveaways, hooking up for the go-ahead touchdown with nine minutes left. The Packers defense slammed the door shut to finish it out.

Here are the top takeaways from the Packers’ 24-20 win:

The good news: Win without your best

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

There's something to be said about winning in the NFL without your best stuff. Some call it winning ugly. Others say winning is winning. Regardless, the Packers were able to escape with a win despite making costly errors in all three phases and often losing the physicality battle. For much of the afternoon, the Jaguars were the better team. They certainly played harder, especially early. But the Packers still made a few big plays late and avoided the bad loss, something they failed to do at home two weeks ago.

The bad news: Where's the energy?

Nov 15, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Matt LaFleur called the lack of energy from his team "disturbing" and said he needed to do an "investigation" into why, for the second-straight home game, the Packers came out flat and lacked passion at Lambeau Field. Once again, players looked like something approaching uninspired for much of the afternoon. Maybe it was the cold and wind. Maybe it was the lack of fans. Maybe it was the opponent. Maybe it was a noon kickoff against an uncommon opponent. Maybe it was all of it. This is a concerning trend for a team that wants to play home games in January. Maybe it's less of a trend and more of an identity.

Story continues

MVS steps up

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

For the second straight week, Marquez Valdes-Scantling stepped up and delivered big plays. All four of his catches were impactful plays: – 78-yard touchdown – 22-yard catch on 3rd-and-6 on Packers' second touchdown drive – 31-yard catch – 18-yard catch-and-run setting up the go-ahead touchdown The Jaguars mostly took away the run game and did a nice job containing Davante Adams, who briefly left the game with an injury, but Valdes-Scantling created chunk plays in big spots. He won with speed on the touchdown, but he also made a nice adjustment in the scramble drill on third down and later picked up a bunch of yards after the catch on a bubble screen. His arrow is pointing in the right direction to start the second half of 2020.

The defense, just good enough

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

It certainly wasn't a dominant performance from Mike Pettine's defense, especially against a rookie quarterback, and Jaguars running back James Robinson rushed for 109 yards. But the Packers were certainly good enough on defense. The Jaguars offense only scored 13 points, and seven came on a 16-yard touchdown drive following a turnover. The defense delivered a takeaway, setting up a field goal. Jake Luton passed for only 169 yards on 35 attempts, and despite not having Jaire Alexander or Kevin King, the Packers gave up just one passing play over 20 yards. More importantly, the pass-rush came alive late and slammed the door shut on the win, delivering back-to-back stops with the Packers up four points in the fourth quarter.

Special teams nightmare

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Sunday was likely the worst game of the season for the Packers special teams. Not only did Keelan Cole return a punt 91 yards for a touchdown in the first half, but Tyler Ervin had issues dealing with the wind as a returner and sacrificed a bunch of yards on punts. The Packers were consistently pinned deep in their own territory, especially in the first half. On the punt return score, Shawn Mennenga's group was all out of sorts, and JK Scott had a bad time. In fact, Scott had a tough day overall. His final punt, an important one, traveled only 30 yards.

The right kind of test next week

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers better pack a better punch next Sunday. A trip to Indianapolis to play the physical Colts looms large. Frank Reich's team just beat up on a good Tennessee Titans team on Thursday night. Can the Packers play with more energy and match the physicality of the Colts? And will it actually benefit the Packers to play in a controlled environment? The optics of Sunday's win over the Jaguars can be excused if the Packers take care of business in Indianapolis. If not, the performance Sunday will look like a harbinger of things to come.

1

1