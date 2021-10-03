6 Takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners’ 37-31 win over Kansas State

Another week, another one-score win for the Oklahoma Sooners as they took down their nemesis from the last couple of years, the Kansas State Wildcats. Though the first half was a close affair, the Sooners started to pull away in the third quarter outscoring the Wildcats 14 to seven to take a 27-17 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Though Oklahoma would be outscored in the fourth, they continued scoring, unlike in last year’s matchup, and made enough plays on both sides of the ball to come up with the big win. Oklahoma is now 5-0 (2-0 in the Big 12) with a big-time matchup with the Texas Longhorns on the horizon.

But before we get to Texas, here are six takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

Spencer Rattler was Nearly Perfect

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles up field against defensive back Cincere Mason #9 of the Kansas State Wildcats, during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

It’s been really easy to criticize the play of quarterback Spencer Rattler. While some of the Oklahoma Sooners’ ills were not directly related to Rattler, there have been times this season where he just didn’t look like the confident passer he was in 2020.

That all changed on Saturday afternoon as Rattler went 22 of 25 for 243 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

He was sharp and decisive, controlling the offense and leading them to scores on seven of their eight drives against Kansas State, not including the last minute kneel down.

The one drive they didn’t score on, Rattler was in a third and long situation and threw what would amount to a hail mary to see if they could pick up the first down or possibly catch a defensive pass interference call. The ball was picked off, but it put the Wildcats in bad field position.

Story continues

Rattler’s two other incompletions were a ball that was underthrown to Michael Woods who had a ton of room to run if he had caught it. The other was on a deep ball to Mario Williams where there looked to be some miscommunication between Williams and Rattler. Williams had a step on his defender and was expecting the ball to go deep. However, based on what Rattler saw from his vantage point, he believed it should be a back-shoulder fade while Williams was expecting the deep ball.

Otherwise, it was a great game from Rattler who was methodical, poised and was able to maneuver around the Kansas State pressure better as the game went along.

The road environment seemed to suit him just fine, and with a matchup with the Texas Longhorns coming up in Dallas next weekend, it was a great time to have a confidence-boosting performance.

Per Oklahoma’s Athletic department, Rattler’s completed 37 of his last 41 of his passes or 90.2%, dating back to the West Virginia game where he finished strong completing 15 of 16 passes in the Sooners 16-13 win.

Sooners Defense was Solid

It wasn’t a perfect game by any stretch of the imagination, but the Oklahoma Sooners played a really good game against a team that had beaten them each of the last two years.

From a statistical point of view. The Sooners allowed just 3.7 yards per carry. They allowed the Wildcats to convert eight of 15 third downs. Of the third downs they didn’t convert, Kansas State would go for it on fourth down and convert four of five times.

While the game got close, the Sooners’ defense played well for the majority of the game against an opponent that had beaten them each of the last two seasons and still had some high-quality players on offense.

The Wildcats had more than 400 yards of total offense, but it didn’t look like it came easy, unless it went to Deuce Vaughn. Skylar Thompson had a big day passing the football, but there were a couple of plays where the Sooners failed to take the ball away when the defensive backs dropped would-be interceptions.

Those two plays could have turned a six-point win into a much healthier margin of victory.

Marvelous Marvin Mims Returns

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Wide receiver Marvin Mims #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs past defensive back Vaughn Malone #28 of the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t had a wide receiver lead the team in back-to-back weeks so far through the 2021 season. After Marvin Mims led the Sooners in receiving in week one vs. Tulane, he went somewhat dormant over the next three weeks of the season. His five catches over that three-week span would match his week one total and questions were beginning to surface regarding his production and opportunities.

Well, Mims delivered on his opportunities in week five against Kansas State. He led the Sooners with four receptions for 74 yards including a long of 40 yards.

If the Sooners can continue to feature a different wide receiver each week, they’re going to be incredibly difficult to defend.

Containing Deuce Vaughn a difficult task

Deuce Vaughn is one of the more difficult matchup problems in college football. He’s quick, elusive, and can beat you on the ground and as a receiver. The Oklahoma Sooners defense did a nice job bottling him up in the running game but struggled to match up with Vaughn in the passing game.

Vaughn carried the ball 15 times for 3.4 yards per carry. He caught 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wildcats. Vaughn, like last year, proved that he’s one of the most challenging assignments in college football and a thorn in the side of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Jeremiah Hall had a Fantastic Day

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Tight end Jeremiah Hall #27 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners offensive decision-makers made a concerted effort to get the ball in the hands of H-Back Jeremiah Hall. Hall had five touches for 29 yards and two touchdowns on the day. He’s been fantastic as a blocker, but this week with the ball in his hands, Hall had a huge impact on the outcome of this game.

Touch for touch, Jeremiah Hall is one of the more productive players in the country. He now has 11 touchdowns on 54 total touches for his career. Just like they used to say about former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chris Carter, “all he does is catch touchdowns.”

Well, it rings true for Hall who now has a touchdown once every 4.9 touches.

Offensive Line was good against a Solid Defensive Front

For all the heat they’ve taken this season, the offensive line played fairly well in a matchup against a tough defensive front for the Kansas State Wildcats. The Sooners averaged 5.8 yards per carry between Kennedy Brooks, Eric Gray, and Jeremiah Hall.

They had some big lanes to run through for Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. In pass protection they were better, allowing Spencer Rattler time hit more plays down the field.

It was a strong performance for an offensive line that’s come under fire this week related to the Sooners’ offensive inconsistency. There are still some things to work on, like avoiding penalties, but the Sooners have this to build on as well as they head into their week six matchup with rival Texas.

1

1

1

1