6 takeaways from the Jets’ Week 15 loss to the Dolphins

The Jets seemed poised to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Dolphins, jumping out to an early 10-0 lead and dominating in every facet of the game.

Then Miami kicked it into gear and bounced back for a 31-24 win. Brandin Echols knotted things up at 24 with a pick-six midway through the fourth quarter, but the Dolphins got back in the end zone on their next drive and Zach Wilson didn’t have enough time in the pocket to get anything going.

Here are six takeaways from Gang Green’s third straight loss.

The offensive line collapes

New York’s offensive line got off to a good start without George Fant, allowing just one sack in the first half. But the Dolphins dialed up the heat in the second half and the unit had no answer. Wilson was sacked five times over the final 30 minutes, including a strip-sack by Emmanuel Ogbah in the fourth quarter. Wilson didn’t have much of a chance to get in a groove in the second half with Miami’s pressure constantly flushing him out of the pocket.

Zach Wilson improves upon his biggest weakness

Wilson acknowledged during the week that short and seemingly easy throws were giving him the most trouble. That changed against the Dolphins, as he showed surgical precision on short and intermediate routes. Wilson placed his passes perfectly into gaps in coverage when he had time to throw, which was seldom in the second half. Even his incomplete passes were on target. Sunday was a step in the right direction for Wilson given his propensity for bouncing simple passes in front of his intended receivers throughout the season. He just needs a little bit more help from his blockers.

Mike LaFleur opens up the playbook

LaFleur drew up an aggressive game plan to counteract the Dolphins’ Cover-0 defense, turning to trickery to make things happen. Braxton Berrios’ first-quarter touchdown run was supposed to be a wide receiver pass before it was covered and Berrios called his own number. LaFleur later dialed up a Keelan Cole pass to Wilson in the red zone, a flea-flicker that resulted in chunk catch and run for Ryan Griffin, and used a Jamison Crowder throwback to Berrios to pick up a first down in a unique fashion.

Unfortunate injury for Elijah Riley

Disaster struck for Riley in the third quarter, as he collided with teammate Kyle Phillips while trying to make a tackle and was carted off the field on a stretcher. Riley displayed movement in his arms while being carted off, which was an encouraging sign given the scary situation. The Army product has been nothing but solid for the Jets since coming over from the Eagles’ practice squad. The hope is that he can return to the secondary sooner rather than later.

Tight ends finally come to play

Maybe Ryan Griffin was onto something when he called himself and Trevon Wesco a “dynamic duo” earlier this week. New York’s tight ends didn’t dominate the Dolphins, but Griffin caught two passes for 39 yards and Wesco added a reception for 19 yards. It’s not saying a whole lot, but that’s the best the Jets have gotten out of their tight end room since Tyler Kroft — who contributed two receptions for 35 yards in his return to the field — went out with a back injury in Week 9.

Braxton Berrios remains productive

Berrios was once again one of the Jets’ most productive offensive skill position players, catching one pass for 26 yards and scoring a two-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. His final numbers were modest, but Berrios did his part to get the Jets on the board and provide a spark. He’s been doing that for weeks now and is making a case for a nice offseason payday.

