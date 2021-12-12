6 takeaways from the Jets’ Week 14 loss to the Saints

Jeff Ulbrich’s defense sold the Jets short in Week 13. In Week 14, it was Zach Wilson and Mike LaFleur’s depleted offense that cost New York a chance to win.

The Jets held the Saints to a second-quarter touchdown, a late fourth-quarter score and a meaningless garbage time rushing touchdown by Taysom Hill, but their offense never found the end zone and settled for three field goals in a 30-9 loss to New Orleans. The Jets’ 10th loss of the season officially eliminated them playoff contention.

Here are six takeaways from Gang Green’s second straight defeat.

Wilson woes

Wilson failed to build on his strong first half against the Eagles, going just 19-42 for 202 yards. Any comfort Wilson had in the pocket against Philadelphia seemingly disappeared against the Saints, as he was not on his game at any point. The Jets played well enough defensively to win. Wilson didn’t hold up his end of the bargain, though it should be noted that he was missing three of his top playmakers.

Denzel Mims squanders his opportunity

Mims had a chance to take on more of a role in the Jets’ offense with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore out. Instead, he took a back seat to Keelan Cole and D.J. Montgomery, who was just promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. Mims almost single-handedly pushed the Jets out of field goal range at the end of the first half with two boneheaded penalties. Mike LaFleur’s hesitancy to use him all season is starting to make more sense.

Terrible Ty

Ty Johnson endured the worst quarter of his career against the Saints, dropping three passes thrown his way. The Jets needed Johnson to step up with Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Austin Walter out. He dropped the ball — literally and figuratively — instead. The forgotten La’Mical Perine received some touches with Johnson struggling but did nothing with them, rendering the Jets’ rushing attack useless.

Get Braxton Berrios the ball

The Jets are short on playmakers right now, but Berrios has made things happen with the ball in his hands recently. That continued against the Saints, as Berrios caught six of eight targets for 52 yards and helped New York get two first half field goals. Berrios’ snaps are going to be somewhat limited to an extent with Jamison Crowder working out of the slot, but he should receive a lot more touches until Moore returns from injured reserve.

Piñeiro produces

Have the Jets finally found a kicker? Piñeiro connected on both of his field goal attempts, hitting from 36 yards early in the second quarter, 46 yards just before halftime, and from 36 yards again in the fourth quarter. Piñeiro needs to string together a couple of consistent performances before gaining a stranglehold of Gang Green’s kicking job, but he made a strong first impression in Week 14.

C.J. Mosley has a day

Alvin Kamara eclipsed the 100-yard mark in his return from a knee injury, but Mosley did everything in his power to try and keep that from happening. The veteran finished with 17 tackles for his seventh game this season with double-digit stops. Mosley has been rock solid for the Jets throughout 2021 and while their defense has taken its lumps, the unit would be a whole lot worse without him in the middle.

