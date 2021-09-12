6 takeaways from the Jets’ Week 1 loss vs. the Panthers

The Jets looked like their usual incompetent selves early in their season opener against the Panthers.

New York’s offense sputtered out of the gate, failing to get anything going until late in the third quarter due in large part to offensive line struggles. Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s defense flipped the switch over the final 16 and a half minutes of play, though, giving the Jets a chance to start the 2021 season with a win.

The Panthers did enough to keep New York at bay in the end, as their 16-0 first-half performance helped them hold off the upset-minded Jets by a final score of 19-14. Carolina used Christian McCaffrey early and often to move the ball with ease, as its star totaled nearly 200 yards of offense. Sam Darnold also did his part, with his second-quarter performance being enough to send his former team home unhappy.

Even with the late comeback attempt, there is still plenty that needs to be cleaned up ahead of Week 2 — especially offensively. Here are six takeaways from the Jets’ season opener.

Pass protection problems persist

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Jets failed to protect Zach Wilson against starting defenses in joint practices with the Packers and Eagles. Those struggles carried over to the beginning of the regular season, as Wilson was left under constant duress from the Panthers' pass rush. New York's rookie quarterback failed to get into any sort of rhythm and the ground game was rendered essentially useless because of the struggles up front. Not a good start for Gang Green's offensive line -- and that is putting it nicely. Things could get even worse if Mekhi Becton is out for an extended period of time.

Zach Wilson turns it on late

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Wilson did some good things in his regular season debut -- namely his 22-yard strike to Corey Davis in the end zone for six. He heated up after his first NFL touchdown pass, looking calm and composed in the pocket throughout the fourth quarter. It's tough to truly judge Wilson's first NFL performance, as he was left running for the hills at the snap of the ball more often than not, but his play late in the game could be a building block for success moving forward.

No answer for Christian McCaffrey

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich cooked up was enough to slow down McCaffrey. Carolina's star running back thrashed the Jets, outgaining New York 124-84 in the first half alone. Whether it was on the ground or through the air, McCaffrey could not be stopped on Sunday afternoon. New York's defense was not up for the task of stopping the two-time All-Pro in his return from an injury-riddled 2020 season.

Ex-Jets take flight

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Darnold got off to a shaky start, but he found his groove in the second quarter with a 57-yard touchdown strike to Robby Anderson. Darnold settled in from that point on, making good use of McCaffrey and finishing with 279 yards through the air. Anderson didn't do anything after his long touchdown catch, but that was more than enough to help the Panthers separate themselves early.

John Franklin-Myers comes to play

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Franklin-Myers was one of New York's few bright spots, wreaking havoc from his left defensive end position. Franklin-Myers finished Week 1 with three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hit. The Jets did not get their pass rush going until the second half, but Franklin-Myers was a major catalyst in Ulbrich's defensive line turning up the heat late in the game.

Injuries pile up early

Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images

The Jets lost four key players to injury in Week 1, as Mekhi Becton, Lamarcus Joyner, Braden Mann and Jamien Sherwood departed and did not return against Carolina. Becton was rolled up on and suffered what could be a serious knee injury, Joyner sustained an elbow injury, Mann went down with a left knee injury, and Sherwood left with a foot injury. Losing players to injury so early in the season is never ideal, but three starters going down puts an already banged-up New York team in a tough spot ahead of Week 2 -- especially with Becton hurt.

1

1