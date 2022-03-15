6 takeaways from Jets’ Laken Tomlinson deal

The Jets addressed one of their biggest needs during the first day of free agency, agreeing to sign Laken Tomlinson for three years and $40 million with $27 million guaranteed.

New York moved quickly to land Tomlinson, as the deal was reported shortly after Brandon Scherff agreed to sign with the Jaguars. Between his familiarity with Mike LaFleur’s offense and his overall skill set, the 30-year-old Tomlinson profiles as a fit on Gang Green’s offensive line.

Here are six takeaways from the Jets’ first marquee addition of free agency.

Fits like a glove

Tomlinson spent the last five years in San Francisco playing in a zone-blocking scheme that is nearly identical to what the Jets run. Tomlinson will reunite with offensive line coach John Benton in the Big Apple and shouldn’t miss much of a beat settling into LaFleur’s offense.

Value in versatility

Tomlinson played left guard with the 49ers, but he will move to the right side of the offensive line with the Jets, according to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes. Kicking over to right guard likely won’t be much of an issue for Tomlinson, and his experience at left guard could prove valuable if Alijah Vera-Tucker is ever forced to miss time due to injury.

Reasonable deal

The Jets didn’t overpay for Tomlinson and Joe Douglas will take that outcome any day of the week. Tomlinson’s deal is worth up to $41.2 million and he’ll be 33 when the contract expires. The Duke product has gotten better as his career has gone on, making the overall value of the contract and the $27 million in guaranteed money more than reasonable.

Durability not an issue

History indicates the Jets won’t have to worry about Tomlinson having any issues staying healthy. He hasn’t missed a game since 2017 — his first year with the 49ers — and that is the only time he has sat out since entering the league in 2015.

What the move means for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Tomlinson is slated to take over for Duvernay-Tardif as the Jets’ starting right guard. Where does that leave the veteran who took over for Greg Van Roten shortly after he was acquired from the Chiefs before the trade deadline? New York is reportedly still interested in retaining Duvernay-Tardif. It remains to be seen if he has any interest in remaining with Gang Green given his desire to see the field played a big role in his departure from Kansas City after years as a staple on its offensive line.

How the signing impacts New York's draft plans

The Jets seem unlikely to draft an offensive lineman at No. 4 after signing Tomlinson. It can be argued that New York should still target Alabama’s Evan Neal or NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu as future pillars at tackle; George Fant’s contract expires at the end of next season. However, Douglas has a bevy of other needs to address. Using a top-five pick on an offensive lineman after spending big money to land one might be overkill in his eyes.

