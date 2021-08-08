6 takeaways from Jets’ Green and White scrimmage

The Jets returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since last December on Saturday night, hosting their annual Green and White scrimmage.

Last year’s Green and White scrimmage, which featured New York’s backups soundly defeating its starters, took place at One Jets Drive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday night’s scrimmage marked Robert Saleh’s first taste of the action and the first time that Jets fans flocked to East Rutherford to watch their team play since December 2019.

“It was awesome, just to be able to go through this thing and go through the stadium and just go through as game-like of an experience as we can create for the players so next Saturday [New York’s preseason opener] is normal,” Saleh said. “It was cool.”

Here are six takeaways from the scrimmage and Gang Green’s return to MetLife.

Zach Wilson struggles

Zach Wilson's first Green and White scrimmage with the Jets was one he would likely prefer to forget. New York's rookie quarterback struggled throughout Saturday night, going 11-24 for 112 yards and two interceptions. The seven drives Wilson orchestrated resulted in four punts and just three points as the Jets moved away from the scripted playcalling they have been using in practice. "I gotta make some better decisions, but I know I'm learning from all those," Wilson said. "It's the reason we do this whole thing, to get used to that kind of stuff and clean it up." Wilson's struggles are not the end of the world. The BYU product still has a long way to go in his development and his first Green and White scrimmage could be used as a valuable lesson moving forward.

Kicking game still an issue

Cutting Sam Ficken might not have been the answer to the Jets' kicking woes. Chris Naggar struggled in the kicking gauntlet, going just 1-4. Matt Ammendola, meanwhile, went a perfect 4-4 and drained a field goal during the scrimmage. While Ammendola's performance was encouraging, he still has a lot to prove. Naggar, who many thought would take over for Ficken, likely set himself back in the competition. Ammendola might have the goods to get the job done for the Jets in 2021, but it is still too early to trust him -- even after his strong showing at MetLife Stadium. New York's kicking game is still a major question mark ahead of its first preseason game next weekend.

Defensive line comes to play

New York's defense -- namely its defensive line -- came to play on Saturday night. Gang Green's pass rush surrounded Wilson throughout the Green and White scrimmage, making it difficult for the rookie to operate efficiently. John Franklin-Myers registered a sack in his first practice since returning from a shoulder injury, while Carl Lawson also continued to give Mekhi Becton problems rushing off the edge, causing plenty of disruption in the pocket. The early days of training camp have indicated that the Jets might have a rejuvenated pass rush on their hands. The Green and White scrimmage gave much more credence to that line of thinking.

James Morgan impresses

James Morgan stepped his game up a notch after the Jets added veteran quarterback Josh Johnson earlier this week, tossing a touchdown pass to Michael Carter and making a handful of other impressive throws throughout Saturday night. New York is counting on Johnson, Morgan or Mike White, who also threw a touchdown pass in the scrimmage, to step up and claim the No. 2 spot on its quarterback depth chart. Morgan's performance on Saturday night might give him an inside track at winning the job.

Corey Davis and Wilson continue to build chemistry

Corey Davis' first Green and White scrimmage with the Jets was a busy one. Wilson targeted his new No. 1 receiver nine times, with Davis hauling in three of those targets. While a 33 percent conversion rate is not anything to write home about, it is encouraging that Wilson looked Davis' way early and often. Joe Douglas brought Davis to New York to give Wilson a legit top target to work with and while the duo's chemistry is still a work in progress, it is clearly making major strides.

Up and down performance from the tight ends

Saturday night was one littered with ups and downs for the Jets' tight end room. Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco both dropped passes that stymied Wilson-led drives, while Kenny Yeboah caught a touchdown pass from White. Tight end is a position that is nearly impossible to get a read on at this point in training camp. New York does not have a clear starter at the position right now and the battle for the top spot on the depth chart will continue until the final week of the preseason. It's possible that Yeboah's touchdown catch gives him something to build on in the next week, but the undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss still has a lot of work to do if he wants to make the team.

