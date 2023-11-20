6 takeaways from Jets’ 32-6 blowout loss to Bills

The New York Jets are gradually falling out of the AFC playoff race following a 32-6 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. With the team’s third consecutive loss, the Jets are now 4-6, and the hopes of Aaron Rodgers making a late-season return to the offense are waning.

For what seems like the billionth time this season, the offense was stagnant, producing just six points on the road in what was essentially a must-win game. Since posting 20 points against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, the Jets have scored 13 or fewer points in four straight games out of their bye week.

Here are our six immediate takeaways from the Jets’ 32-6 lopsided defeat to the Bills in Week 11.

Zach Wilson was benched late in the third quarter

It was another forgettable outing from Zach Wilson, who completed seven of his 15 attempts for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The third-year quarterback never completed a pass to a wide receiver, and he would be benched for Tim Boyle late in the third quarter. Some would argue that the Jets are protecting Wilson as the game was well out of hand when he was pulled. At the same time, one has to wonder if Robert Saleh finally makes a change at quarterback in hopes of providing a spark to the offense.

Mekhi Becton exited the game with an ankle injury

The offensive line of the Jets has been plagued by injuries all season, and it suffered another notable injury in Week 11. Mekhi Becton exited the game in the first half with an ankle injury that forced him to be carted off of the field. The former first-round pick was ruled out of the game in the second half. Becton began the season as the starting right tackle, but he’s been starting at left tackle due to injuries. The Jets can ill afford to have another starting offensive lineman miss time. Also, it’s always concerning to see Becton suffer another injury as he’s made only 11 starts since 2021.

The running game was non-existent

Teams aren’t fearful of New York’s Wilson-led passing attack, which has led to the ground game sputtering in recent weeks. On Sunday against the Bills, Breece Hall led the team with 23 rushing yards on 10 attempts. As a team, the Jets totaled 63 rushing yards on 18 attempts. After releasing Michael Carter earlier this week, Dalvin Cook had just two attempts for 13 yards. The Jets will look to get their running game back on track on Friday against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

Garrett Wilson didn't make his first catch until late in the 3rd quarter

With Wilson not completing a single pass to a wide receiver in Week 11, Garrett Wilson had a season-worst performance. After receiving a questionable tag due to an elbow ailment, Wilson caught just two passes for nine yards on eight targets versus the Bills. There is no excuse for not getting Wilson involved early in the passing game, especially with the lack of options elsewhere. Regardless of who starts under center in Week 12, look for them to look in Wilson’s direction early and often.

The offense finally ended the streak of not scoring a touchdown

The Jets entered this week with 35 straight drives on offense where they failed to score a touchdown. The last touchdown they scored before Week 11 was in the first quarter of the Week 8 overtime win against the New York Giants, which was a touchdown pass to Hall. Hall caught another touchdown on Sunday, ending the streak of 40 straight drives without a touchdown. The lone scoring drive was kickstarted by a fake punt that Thomas Morstead completed to Brandin Echols. Unless there are drastic changes made, the offense could be in store for another streak of non-touchdown drives moving forward.

The defense gave up just their second TD to a wide receiver this season

The defense has carried the Jets this season, and the secondary has been an elite unit for the second straight year. But with the offense never sustaining drives, and putting the defense in bad spots consistently, there are going to be moments when the defense falters. The Jets had allowed only one touchdown to a wide receiver before facing the Bills in Week 11. That number increased to two after Khalil Shakir took a pass from Josh Allen 81 yards to the end zone, sprinting by multiple defenders, including Sauce Gardner.

