6 takeaways from the Jets’ 2022 schedule

The Jets’ 2022 schedule is here, and it’s a doozy.

New York faces a lot of tough competition – especially to start the year – and heads into the season tied for the 17th-hardest strength of schedule. Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas did as much as they could to upgrade the team and surround Zach Wilson with talent. Now it’s on the coaching staff and the team to execute.

Here are six takeaways from the Jets’ schedule.

Tough start

The first four weeks of the Jets’ schedule will be against every member of the AFC North: the Ravens, Bengals, Browns and Steelers. All four could be scary matchups for the Jets. The Ravens and Bengals have offensive firepower, and the Steelers have a sensational defense. Then there’s a potentially tough Browns team — if Deshaun Watson isn’t suspended.

Midseason bye week

Last season, the Jets had an early-season bye week after playing in London in Week 5. This year, New York won’t get a rest until Week 10 after a grueling start to the year. The midseason bye could be a good thing for Gang Green, though, and gives players a nice reprieve before the final eight games of the season.

QB gauntlet early

The Jets defense will be tested against a lot of great quarterbacks this season. New York opens the year with Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and possibly Watson in the first three weeks, then plays Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson from Weeks 6-7. The Jets also face Josh Allen the week before their bye. The second half of the season looks a lot easier, though.

Revenge games

The Jets have a few revenge games on the schedule. C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin and D.J. Reed will play their old squads, while Foley Fatukasi, Jamison Crowder, Morgan Moses, Jarrad Davis and Ryan Griffin could all face off against the Jets.

Another away finale

The Jets will finish the regular season on the road for the seventh consecutive season and for the 11th time in 12 years. Last year, the season ended in Buffalo. This year, it’s in Miami. The last time the Jets closed the season at home was in 2016 against the Bills.

Only one primetime game

The Jets will only play one primetime game in 2022, a Week 16 game against the Jaguars on Thursday night. This is the second consecutive season the Jets only have one non-Sunday game and the fifth season since 2017. The Jets haven’t been good enough to deserve primetime games, so the scheduling makes sense.

