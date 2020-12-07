6 takeaways from Giants’ Week 13 win over Seahawks

The New York Giants defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 17-12, on the road on Sunday in one of the biggest upsets of the 2020 NFL season.

Here are six takeaways from the Week 13 game.

This was a huge victory

Don't downplay the significance of this win. Around the league, many are pooh-poohing this win but here in New York, it's the Giants' biggest victory of the Dave Gettleman era. They went into one of the toughest venues to play in (although there were no fans) with their backup quarterback and beat the Seahawks, the second seed in the NFC. Keep in mind, this is a franchise that won just 12 games over the last three years and started this season 1-7.

Saquon who?

Everyone loves Saquon Barkley, but the emergence of the Giants' running game without him has brought into question if the team will commit to him long term after this season. The Giants rushed for a season-high 190 yards against the Seahawks' third-ranked rush defense on Sunday with Wayne Gallman, an afterthought during the Pat Shurmur era, gaining 135 of those yards. Alfred Morris is also playing at a high level, adding a physical shot in the arm to an offense that had basically stood flatfooted and took beatings the first two months of the year.

Free agency finally pays off

Signing linebacker Blake Martinez, cornerback James Bradberry, safety Logan Ryan and offensive tackle Cam Fleming has been money well spent. Martinez has been -- and continues to be -- one of the game's most prolific tacklers and Bradberry has played at a Pro Bowl level since the day he got here. Ryan leads all NFC safeties in the Pro Bowl voting and has legitimized the Giants' secondary. Fleming has been the bridge at tackle so the Giants can ease in their two prized rookies, Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart, and has handled his role in the rotation like the team player he is.

Jabrill. Peppers.

If you watch a Giants game, one player that you will not be able to miss is Jabrill Peppers. He is all over the field. Follow the football and you will find Peppers close by. On Sunday, Peppers made five total tackles, including a sack, and defensed two passes -- one in the end zone. When the Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, Dave Gettleman insisted on Peppers being included in the deal. Giant fans should thank him for that.

Trading turnovers for victories

During the Giants' first eight games, they turned the football over 15 times and went 1-7. The last four games, they've turned the football over just two times and are 4-0 and both of those involved tight end Evan Engram. In Cincinnati, Engram lost a fumble, which he can be blamed for, but yesterday's interception was a tough play for him to handle. The ball and the defender arrived at the same time and he simply couldn't hold on. The deflected pass was picked off by Seahawks' corner Quandre Diggs. Both turnovers were costly, however, as they both occurred in the red zone.

What's next?

Well, the Giants will be in first place in the NFC East for another week at least. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 3-8-1 on the year after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Washington (4-7) is in Pittsburgh to play the 11-0 Steelers on Monday night and Dallas (3-8) faces the Ravens in Baltimore on Tuesday night in a game that was rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Giants will play three of their final four games at home -- Arizona and Cleveland the next two weeks and Dallas in the season finale. They will play in Baltimore in Week 16.