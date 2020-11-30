6 takeaways from Giants’ Week 12 win over Bengals

The New York Giants defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17, at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday in a game that could’ve gotten away from them but didn’t.

Here are six takeaways from a Week 12 victory that put the Giants into first place in the NFC East.

Paper tiger or tough competitor?

The Giants are 4-7 and on a three game winning streak, their longest since they won six in a row from October 16 through November 27, 2016. They have been playing competitive football the past two months regardless of the opponent. Six of the Giants' last seven games have been decided by three points or less, including three of their four wins. All of their victories this season have been against teams with losing records. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, the Giants have won 13 games with only one win coming over a team with a winning record (Chicago in Week 12 of 2018). Their next four games are against teams with winning records (Seattle, Arizona, Cleveland and Baltimore). We'll see if they're still in first place after that stretch.

Special teams finally cracked

The Giants' coverage teams under coordinator Thomas McGaughey the past few seasons have been among the league's best. On Sunday, they finally cracked, allowing a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter to Brandon Wilson and a 29-yard punt return to Alex Erickson late in the fourth. It was very uncharacteristic of them and hopefully will just be a hiccup rather then become a trend.

The injury bug has hit

Quarterback Daniel Jones left the game in the second half with a hamstring strain that kept him from pushing off his back leg and making him immobile in the pocket. They will need Jones if they are to beat the Seahawks in Seattle this coming Sunday. His status won't be known until later in the week. Also knocked out of Sunday's game were special teams captain Nate Ebner suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. Outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell injured a calf in the third quarter and also did not return.

The running game keeps on chuggin'

The Giants rushed for 142 yards on Sunday, 94 by running back Wayne Gallman. It was their sixth consecutive game with more than 100 yards on the ground and their seventh over the the last eight. Since Week 6, the Giants offense is averaging 142.0 averaging yards per game rushing, which is second among all teams in the NFC over that period. The resurgent running game has helped the Giants stay on the frill longer. On Sunday, their time of possession of 37:26, their highest since the 15-7 victory at Philadelphia on October 27, 2013 (38:05).

The Jersey connection leads the way on defense

The Giants activated rookie safety Xavier McKinney this week but he was relegated to just five defensive snaps. That is because Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan once gain played the entire game at the safety roles, which was all 49 snaps. Peppers led the team with six total tackles, one for a loss and defensed two passes. Ryan, who leads all NFC safeties in the Pro Bowl voting, made five total stops, defensed a pass and also forced and recovered a key fumble in the fourth quarter. He also just missed on several interception attempts. The tail is wagging the dog on this defense. Cornerback James Bradberry had another solid game as did Isaac Yiadom. The Bengals were just 3-for-10 on third downs.

Evan Engram had his ups - and downs - again

No one ever questions Evan Engram's talent. His production is another thing. Engram caught six of his nine targets for a team-high 129 yards against a soft Cincinnati secondary. He finally broke out with catches of 53 and 44 yards. But...his fumble on the 16-yard line killed a possible scoring drive in the second quarter. His 53-yard catch on the Giants' opening drive should have gone for a touchdown, but Engram was caught from behind and brought down inside the five. That put a damper on what should have been a banner day for the fourth-year pro.