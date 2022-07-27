6 takeaways from first day of Dolphins’ training camp

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins took the field for their first practice session in the first training camp of the Mike McDaniel era in South Florida at Baptist Health Training Complex across from Hard Rock Stadium.

The head coach took questions before practice began, and some players were made available for the same thing after they were done working out, as they provided us with some information and entertainment.

As the Dolphins reported to training camp, here’s what we learned on the day that they hit the practice field.

Alec Ingold was the last practice player of the day

When the team stepped on the field, everyone was rocking their normal jerseys with the exception of the fullback. Ingold’s donned an orange practice jersey, signaling he was the practice player of the day during their last session together.

First practice back and first Orange Jersey of Training Camp! 💪 🍊 @AI_XLV 🍊 pic.twitter.com/fddhdtSufD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 27, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa was hitting Tyreek Hill early and often

Multiple times Hill was able to draw the attention of his quarterback, and Tagovailoa delivered some beautiful balls his way.

In 7-on-7, Hill got beyond the cornerback and under the safety for a ball that the quarterback placed perfectly in the basket for his wideout. Then, in the first play of team-work, he got the ball to Hill in stride for a great catch and run.

It’s important to see these two continue to build their connection early on.

Jaelan Phillips continues his strong offseason

Phillips, the second-year linebacker out of Miami, has been discussed as the player that will take the biggest leap after putting in work this offseason that he continues to see the fruits of.

On Wednesday, he had a number of sacks and pressures in team drills, and while he may not be in pads and going up against all of the best linemen, he’s showing he can beat who’s across from him in his opportunities.

The former Hurricane broke the franchise’s rookie record for sacks last season with 8.5, and he’s looking to get more than that in 2022.

The battle for the fourth CB is off to a hot start

Miami’s top three cornerback spots when the regular season opens up with Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Nik Needham expected to man those spots. However, that fourth spot on the depth chart is up in the air, as Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams are competing.

Both players actually recorded interceptions in this first session on Wednesday, as Igbinoghene picked off Tagovailoa, and Williams intercepted Teddy Bridgewater, returning his for a touchdown.

Some veterans will be available, but not fully

Since the Dolphins first stepped on the field for minicamps and OTAs, McDaniel has been pretty honest when talking about players coming back from injuries. He seems to be willing to let guys work back at their own pace and not push them beyond their limits.

He was asked about some of the veterans dealing with injuries when it comes to training camp, and he told the media that guys like Raheem Mostert, who was recently cleared to participate, and Terron Armstead would participate in some drills but not in others.

McDaniel said that their focus is to be able to play Week 1.

Mohamed Sanu was in attendance and has a new number

Miami signed Sanu on Tuesday, and he was ready to go by the time practice began on Wednesday. He has experience in McDaniel’s system, working with the coach in San Francisco and Atlanta during their careers.

Sanu donned the No. 16 jersey for the first time in his career. The last player to wear No. 16 was Antonio Callaway in 2020.

Previously, Sanu had worn No. 6 (currently belongs to Trill Williams), No. 12 (retired – Bob Griese), No. 14 (Trent Sherfield) and No. 18 (Preston Williams). If Sanu were to make the team, some of these numbers could open up for him to take by then.

As far as practice goes, the only notable play he made was a 10-yard reception from Bridgewater.

