6 takeaways from Day 7 of Colts’ training camp

The Indianapolis Colts are just about set to wrap up their second week of training camp as they concluded their seventh practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex on Saturday.

Inclement weather forced the Colts to go inside for practice, but that didn’t keep the energy down. It was another session featuring full pads following Friday’s day off, and things got a bit chippy.

We also conducted a quick rundown of what all transpired during Saturday’s training camp practice.

Here are six takeaways from Day 7 of Colts’ training camp:

Injuries and Attendance

Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and DE Tyquan Lewis (knee) remain on the active/PUP list and have not practiced since camp opened.

S Julian Blackmon (hamstring) did not practice for a seventh consecutive day while DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) did not practice for a sixth consecutive day.

TE Jelani Woods (hamstring), G Emil Ekiyor (knee) and LB Liam Anderson (arm) missed their third consecutive practices.

DT DeForest Buckner (foot) missed his second consecutive practice.

LB Cameron McGrone (undisclosed) was a new addition to the injury list, missing his first practice of camp. The same goes for CB Kenny Moore II (ankle).

Rookie TE Will Mallory (hamstring) re-joined the list of injured players, this time dealing with a new ailment.

LB E.J. Speed (ankle) returned to practice after missing two days.

Another rookie debut

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Colts finally saw the practice debut of second-round CB Julius Brents, the highly-touted defender out of Kansas State. Brents missed the entire spring due to offseason wrist surgery and then opened camp with a hamstring injury. He is a perfect fit for Gus Bradley’s scheme and should be in line for a starting boundary role in Week 1 once he gets up to speed.

Anthony Richardson's best day

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

After spending Tuesday’s and Thursday’s practice as the starter, Richardson was back on the second-team offense for Saturday’s practice. That didn’t impact the rookie, though, as he came through with his best day of camp thus far.

Instead of taking turns on the same field, the Colts opted to run the first and second units simultaneously. This allows them to get more plays in during practice, and they can go back into the film and compare each play.

According to Jake Arthur of Sports Illustrated’s Horseshoe Huddle, Richardson had his best day yet.

After receiving all of the first-team reps over the last two practices, Richardson rotated to the second unit on Saturday, and it was perhaps his best day of camp so far. He went 9-of-11 passing (81.8%) with two touchdowns; one a long catch-and-run to Amari Rodgers and the other from about 15 yards out to Drew Ogletree.

It’s not necessarily a bad thing that Richardson was back with the second unit. The Colts have made it clear they are going to flip-flop him and Gardner Minshew until they feel Richardson is ready. Dominating the second team like he did Saturday is the best way to ensure he remains with the starters.

Hitting the slots

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

While the massive wideouts on the boundary will get much of the attention, the slot receivers had a day Saturday. The main battle entering camp figured to be between rookie Josh Downs and Isaiah McKenzie. But now, recently-signed Amari Rodgers has entered the chat. The trio made plays left and right Saturday.

Here’s what Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star said about their performances:

The rookie hauled in two catches from Richardson in 11-on-11, then made a few more plays in the team’s first 7-on-7 period, breaking away from defensive backs, getting open for catches over the middle and showcasing his toughness, refusing to back down when a defender got in his face after one play. Rodgers, who faces an uphill battle as a slot receiver on a team that already has Downs and veteran Isaiah McKenzie, made another play later in the practice, taking a similar short throw from Sam Ehlinger and racing down the left sideline into the end zone for another touchdown.

This battle should be a fun one to watch once the preseason arrives.

Another rookie out for the season

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

Offensive tackle Jake Witt, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft, was placed on the injured reserve list. Doing so at this point—before the 53-man roster is finalized—means he will miss the entire season. Additionally, wide receiver Ethan Fernea was placed on the list as well.

The Maniac continues to make progress

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

For the first time since camp opened, Shaquille Leonard participated in the 11-on-11 drills with full pads on. This was the next step in Leonard’s road to recovery, and it appears he continues to inch closer to a return.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire