6 takeaways from Day 6 of Dolphins’ training camp

The Miami Dolphins started their second week of training camp strong with a solid showing on Monday, in a practice that was closed to the public.

On Tuesday, they took the field in front of fans for the second time this offseason, and this time, they got to do so wearing pads. This is the start of real training camp, as we can actually begin to assess some real football, despite contact still not being totally the same as a game scenario.

Here’s what we learned from the Dolphins’ Tuesday practice session at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

Zach Sieler was practice player of the day

Sieler got a chance to rock the orange jersey on Tuesday after continuing to show that he’s one of the most underrated players in the NFL. His playlist consisted of a lot of rock hits.

Pads are on, fans are in the stands and Zach Sieler has the orange jersey for the Dolphins today and starts with Icky Thump by the White Stripes followed by The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman soundtrack pic.twitter.com/PEScgnGcm3 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 2, 2022

Injury updates

Teddy Bridgewater sat out of team drills during Monday’s session, but he was back out there on Tuesday, taking No. 2 reps behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Running back Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold remained in red non-contact jerseys, and defensive backs Byron Jones and Elijah Campbell remain on PUP and NFI, respectively.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler and center Michael Deiter were, once again, not present.

Left tackle Terron Armstead and running back Sony Michel were also out for maintenance.

With pads on the defense ramped it up

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer decided that the first day in pads would be the perfect time to dial up all of the blitzes for his defense, and it worked. All of the quarterbacks were under pressure, some plays resulted in would-be sacks for a number of players, including Melvin Ingram, Cameron Goode, Christian Wilkins and Porter Gustin.

Story continues

Mike Gesicki had his first noticeably productive day in the passing game

Gesicki had a number of receptions from Tagovailoa on Tuesday, as the former Nittany Lion has been working more as an in-line tight end and is adjusting to that new role.

However, Tagovailoa’s one interception came when targeting Gesicki. Some say it hit his fingertips, but it’s too close to tell.

Chase Edmonds continues to look like Miami's top RB

Whether it’s running or catching the ball, Edmonds has shined in a number of sessions so far, but with this being the first day with pads, the performance felt a bit more real.

On Tuesday, he showed some of that patience and explosion to cut through some holes for sizeable gains.

Things could obviously change once Mostert takes off the red jersey.

Return job is up in the air at this point

After trading away Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears in the middle of 2021, the Dolphins failed to find a consistent return man for the remainder of the year.

Jaylen Waddle, in college, and Tyreek Hill, in Kansas City, have both had great success in the role, but the risk might be too great to have them handle the duties.

So far in camp, Waddle, Edmonds, Mostert, Noah Igbinoghene and CFL standout DeVonte Dedmon have received opportunities to return.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire