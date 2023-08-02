6 takeaways from Day 5 of Colts’ training camp

The Indianapolis Colts conducted their first fully-padded practice Tuesday during the fifth practice of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

These are the days when the Colts can get true evaluation because the physicality is high, and it’s closer to replicating game-like reps as opposed to running around in shells and shorts.

Here are six takeaways from Day 5 of Colts training camp:

Injuries and Attendance

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and DE Tyquan Lewis (knee) remain on the active/PUP list and did not practice.

S Julian Blackmon (hamstring) and CB Julius Brents (hamstring) did not practice for a fifth consecutive day. DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) did not practice for a fourth consecutive day.

CB Darius Rush (shoulder) and OT Jake Witt (hip) did not practice for a third consecutive day.

RB Zack Moss (arm) underwent surgery on his broken arm Tuesday and is expected to miss the rest of camp.

TE Jelani Woods (hamstring), G Emil Ekiyor (undisclosed) and LB Liam Anderson (undisclosed) were all new additions to the injury report.

LB E.J. Speed (undisclosed) left practice early with an injury and didn’t return.

Anthony Richardson returns, takes all starting reps

The No. 4 overall pick returned after missing Monday’s practice due to nasal septum surgery. Richardson wound up taking all 18 starting reps during team drills, which is the first time since being drafted that he’s taken every first-team rep for himself.

While that’s encouraging, we also have to understand that he’s still a rookie. And his performance Tuesday reflected that. Here’s a snippet from Jake Arthur of Sports Illustrated’s Horseshoe Huddle on how the rookie did with those starting reps:

It appeared to be more of an issue with timing than things like mechanics and footwork. Richardson went 5-of-13 passing (38.5%) with completions with Michael Pittman Jr. (2), Isaiah McKenzie, Will Mallory, and Malik Turner. That included an interception near the end of practice that bounced off of McTelvin Agim’s helmet into Khalid Kareem’s hands.

Richardson also added a nice 30-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr. and another long completion to tight end Mo Alie-Cox, Arthur noted.

The training camp numbers aren’t what’s important. The key to his development will be how he responds to days like this.

Backfield update

After Zack Moss suffered a broken arm during Monday’s practice, the Colts added undrafted free-agent rookie Toriano Clinton. With Jonathan Taylor still on the PUP list, it was Deon Jackson who got the first call with the starting unit. However, rookie Evean Hull, Jake Funk and undrafted free-agent rookie Zavier Scott also saw work with the starting unit. So, this definitely looks like a hot-hand approach.

Mike Strachan stepping up?

It’s been a quiet training camp overall for the wide receivers, and Strachan hasn’t made much noise as he enters his third season. But he made a mark Tuesday when the pads came on, putting his big frame on the line with some solid high-point catches.

.@Mike_Playmaker reeled in the catch of the day. 🎣

Depth pass rushers impressing

While much of the focus is typically on the starters, the depth along the defensive line is a vital part of training camp for the Colts. They’ve had a few standouts as well. Defensive ends Genard Avery and Al-Quadin Muhammad have strung together solid days while defensive tackle McTelvin Agim has provided pressure from the interior as a pass rusher on multiple occasions.

Still no update on Jonathan Taylor

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told the media Tuesday that he didn’t have an update on Taylor’s status.

