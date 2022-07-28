6 takeaways from Day 2 of Dolphins training camp

After returning for their first practice session of the 2022 iteration of training camp, the Miami Dolphins gathered for practice once again on Thursday. Fans, however, won’t be able to see the team take the field until Saturday.

Before the team stepped on the field, new head coach Mike McDaniel took questions from the media that asked about a variety of topics, including his reaction to the first day, Melvin Ingram’s participation, Connor Williams playing center and more.

Here are some of the things we learned during Day 2 of the Dolphins’ training camp from Baptist Health Training Complex across from Hard Rock Stadium.

McDaniel is calling plays directly into Tagovailoa

The play-calling in 2021 was a strange structure that included unnecessary pieces at times. Eric Studesville, George Godsey and Charlie Frye all had their hands, and more importantly their voices, involved at one point or another.

This year, it seems that’s no longer going to be an issue, as McDaniel explained that he’s calling plays, and they’re working on the process.

“You’ll be happy to know that I’m working on it every day,” “That’s why you’ll see me communicating with a walkie-talkie. That’s what’s simulating that. We communicate as much as possible in that vain, speaker-to-ear. They get comfortable hearing the way that sounds. Words can sound alike…You gotta get used to how people talk, and you have to get reps and mess it up. Every day, that’s why we do it in that fashion, so we’re prepared to communicate to each other on gameday come Week 1.”

Injury updates

The following players were not spotted at practice:

Raheem Mostert (knee)

Terron Armstead (knee)

Michael Deiter (undisclosed)

Adam Butler (undisclosed)

Jaylen Waddle was the practice player of the day

Waddle was awarded the orange jersey and playlist duties for his performance on Wednesday. He had a few catches on the day, but it wouldn’t have been surprising to see Trill Williams, who had a pick-six, win the honor.

🚨 🐧 IN 🟠 JERSEY ALERT 🚨 Any guesses what's on @D1__JW's playlist today?! 🎶

The quarterback was up-and-down

While Tagovailoa was accurate for the most part, he did have a couple close calls that nearly resulted in interceptions. Both passes were over the middle, a skill that the quarterback clearly needs to continue working on, as cornerback Nik Needham and safety Brandon Jones had opportunities to walk away with passes.

Hunter Long had a strong day

Long put up a solid performance on Thursday, bringing in a few passes for chunk plays. If he continues to be a factor in the passing and running games, the second-year tight end could allow the Dolphins to move on from a player like Adam Shaheen who has been a depth piece at the position.

Melvin Ingram said he might change his number.

Through the first days of practice, Ingram has been wearing No. 6, a jersey number that’s also worn by cornerback Trill Williams. After practice, Ingram said that he might switch from No. 6 to No. 0.

Unfortunately, No. 0 still wouldn’t be allowed in a regular season game, but he could don the number in the preseason. Former New England Patriots (and Dolphins) linebacker Bryan Cox did so in 2001.

The linebacker would probably wait until roster cuts before he picks a permanent number for the year.

