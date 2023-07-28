6 Takeaways from Day 2 of Cowboys Camp, plus Twitter highlights

The Cowboys completed their second practice of the year on Thursday. While the Zack Martin holdout and Trevon Diggs extension carried the club into Wednesday’s work, a few injury notes paved the way on Thursday. Without pads, the best work still comes in 7-on-7 drills so you know the guys who clog up the middle are champing at the bit to get their time in the sun.

Until then, sled drills will have to suffice. A look at the first-round rookie Mazi Smith, continued issues for the second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, and a big opportunity for a personal pet cat in Markquese Bell. Here are the biggest takeaways and best highlights from Day 2 of Dallas’ training camp.

Lost season for Luke Schoonmaker?

Some of us were not happy with the selection of the Michigan TE in the second round of this year’s draft. Not because Dallas didn’t need to add talent to the room, they did. It was more about whether it was worth selecting a player in second round who wasn’t going to be demonstrably better than what was in house.

Now, it appears Luke Schoonmaker won’t get a chance to prove us wrong, at least in the foreseeable future. Schoonmaker is still suffering from a foot injury that kept him off the field during the installation process of the spring. To miss that, plus training camp time, makes it a serious challenge to have much of an impact as a rookie.

Trevon Diggs' toe

The new $97 million man has yet to participate in the first two days of practice, nursing what’s being called a sore toe. The impact of a foot injury is obvious for a cornerback, so the Cowboys need to be and are going to be as cautious as possible to make sure this isn’t something that bothers him into or later in the season.

Hopefully he got an early payment and can prop his feet up on stacks of cash.

Mazi Smith's strength continues to impress

One of the underlying conversations that seems to be eminating from media members out in Oxnard is just how impressive the strength of the first-round pick is. The pads aren’t on, so linemen aren’t able to show it against live humans just yet, but the anticipation is clearly building as to just what kind of impact Mazi Smith can have when they do come on. For now, he’s making inanimate objects feel his wrath.

Injuries to safeties means it's time for the pet cat, Markquese Bell

From my days at BTB in the early parts of last decade, a tradition arose of finding pet cats during the draft season. In 2022, that was Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell. Bell was a transfer from my hometown school (Maryland) and went to a college that was my backup school with the Rattlers.

Him signing with the Cowboys as a UDFA was glorious. He made the roster last season and now with the injuries to Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu, he has a chance to prove his worth. We had him penciled in as SAF4 already, but this experience could lead to playing time even when others are healthy.

Both Wilson (calf) and Mukuamu (hamstring) are going to miss multiple weeks, per head coach Mike McCarthy.

Camp Interceptions are a thing, but there are not a thing thing

Videos of QBs throwing interceptions during training camp aren’t supposed to be a big deal. But it’s Dallas, and Prescott threw a lot of them during the 2022 regular season. The casuals in the replies on Twitter videos are piling on, and it is extra annoying.

QBs throw picks in practice and the Cowboys’ defense has led the NFL in forced turnovers two years running.

Dak said no to Peyton Manning's "Quarterback"

A big hit for the streaming platform Netflix, Peyton Manning’s in-depth documentary of three NFL quarterbacks is already set to return next year with a Season 2. Apparently Prescott was asked by Manning to be involved last year and asked again, turning down both opportunities.

His reasons were made clear Thursday when he mentioned the fact that neither he nor the Cowboys needed any more publicity, but he also mentioned what happened in his conversation with Manning about the production. Prescott asked the Hall of Famer whether he himself would get involved in something like this during his playing days. Nope. So neither is Prescott.

Dak Prescott making a money target on the pocket presence drills pic.twitter.com/LgPBhPWO0q — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) July 27, 2023

It’s been another strong day so far for Jalen Tolbert pic.twitter.com/RlDiForXyi — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 27, 2023

Rack ‘em. #QB1 #Cowboys Dak Prescott hit the bullseye multiple times in this pocket presence drill. pic.twitter.com/L5TcV2rxv5 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 27, 2023

Cowboys running backs in camp. Still strange not seeing Zeke Elliott pic.twitter.com/CJtICUqtLh — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 27, 2023

Cowboys rookie TE John Stephens caps a two-minute drill for second-team offense with touchdown catch in traffic. pic.twitter.com/FmYXbiHVN9 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2023

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons times up the snap and gets a would-be sack during two-minute drill. pic.twitter.com/gexwLMW1Yc — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire