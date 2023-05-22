6 takeaways from Day 1 of practice at Seahawks 2023 OTAs

The Seahawks were back in the saddle on Monday afternoon, beginning the OTAs portion of their offseason calendar. At the VMAC in Renton, they held the first of nine OTA practices and one of three that will be open to the media. Even though beat writers did not get to hear from head coach Pete Carroll, we nevertheless learned a lot about where this team is at.

Here are six takeaways from Day 1 of OTAs.

First round draft picks still limited

The Seahawks were blessed with two first-round picks in this year’s draft, coming away with the consensus top cornerback in Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and the best wide receiver with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Unfortunately, neither one is operating at 100% right now and they were limited at last weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Today, both Witherspoon and JSN were somewhat limited.

Seahawks off the field following first OTA open to media. Both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon got some work in, but fair to say each was also still somewhat limited…. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 22, 2023

Geno Smith impressed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Even though he wasn’t what would be called a full participant at practice, Jaxon-Smith Njigba managed to stand out to starting QB Geno Smith.

During his brief press conference, Smith told reporters that he feels like 21 years old and wants to play into his 40s. He also singled out JSN for his route running and pass catching ability.

Geno Smith said Jaxon Smith-Njigba is "so impressive" as a route runner and pass catcher. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) May 22, 2023

The Seahawks landing Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall has been ranked the single best pick in the draft by ESPN. Witherspoon was ranked fifth overall.

Bobby Wagner back on the green dot

The best sight on the field today was No. 54 back where he belongs. Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner led the team through some drills and he will naturally be re-taking his former leadership roles.

When Wagner spoke with the media he said he plans on taking over the green dot, which indicates the player who calls the plays on defense.

Bobby Wagner speaking with us now after practice. Says he’ll plans on being green dot guy calling plays on defense again. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) May 22, 2023

Last year this honor went to injured linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ACL) and it didn’t go well for much of the 2022 season.

Bobby Wagner approves throwbacks

Wagner was also asked for his opinions on fashion. Namely, how he feels about Seattle’s classic throwback uniforms. Wagner called them fire more than once, but also mentioned he’d like to see them in black.

Bobby Wagner, have you seen the throwback unis his Seahawks will be wearing this season? “I have. I think they are fire. They are fire. “It could be great if they were black. But we won’t go there.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/Z78yniH5S0 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 22, 2023

The Seahawks are expected to wear those 80-90s throwbacks at some poiunt this season.

The newest nose tackle

There’s also some personnel news. Seattle has been stockpiling undrafted rookie nose tackles to add to their competition at the position in the absence of injured veteran Bryan Mone.

Today the Seahawks threw another one into the scrum, signing LaTrell Bumphus out of Tennessee.

Seahawks sign UDFA NT LaTrell Bumphushttps://t.co/uSXVUwF7z6 pic.twitter.com/NnOCSpMmFn — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 22, 2023

The team waived outside linebacker Chris Garrett to make room.

Evan Brown takes C1 reps

One of the position battles that we will be following most-closely throughout this offseason is at center.

The Seahawks have three options: former starter Joey Hunt is back with the team. There’s also former Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi and former Lions guard/center Evan Brown. At least for today, Brown took the starter reps. With Abe Lucas limited, Jake Curhan took over at right tackle.

Evan Brown appeared to take all the snaps at center with the number one offense. No surprise there. Abe Lucas didn't appear to do a lot during 11-on-11, which had Jake Curhan playing RT. Cross was at LT and Haynes and Lewis were the the guards usually with the starting offense. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 22, 2023

Rookie Anthony Bradford may push Phil Haynes for the right guard spot eventually, but we’re projecting Haynes to start Week 1.

Absences

Last but not least, there were a few notable absences from today’s practice.

As expected, neither Jamal Adams nor Jordyn Brooks were present as they are rehabbing their respective injuries in Texas. Other players who were missing include OLB Darrell Taylor, FB/LB Nick Bellore, P Michael Dickson, DE Mario Edwards and CB Tariq Woolen.

… A few guys we didn't see were Darrell Taylor, Nick Bellore, Michael Dickson, Mario Edwards and Tariq Woolen, as well as Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks. But again, these are voluntary and guys miss these for any number of reasons. We did not hear from Pete Carroll today…. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 22, 2023

This is the portion of the program where we remind you that OTAs are voluntary and these no-shows are meaningless.

The Seahawks will get tomorrow off and then resume practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

