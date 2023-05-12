6 takeaways from Commanders’ 2023 schedule: Another tough finish

The NFL released the 2023 schedule Thursday night parts of the upcoming season’s schedule looked a lot like the 2022 version for the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders open the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals and also close the season at FedEx Field vs. the Dallas Cowboys for the season consecutive season.

Washington makes three trips West in 2023, but there are no ridiculous stretches of the schedule as we’ve seen in recent years.

Here are six thoughts on Washington’s 2022 schedule.

No Sunday night or Monday night games

The Commanders have only one prime-time game in 2023. And, surprisingly, it is against the Chicago Bears — not an NFC East foe. Any NFC East divisional game is usually a must-watch for fans, but the NFL didn’t agree. After playing in prime time against the Giants and Eagles last season, all four games against those division rivals have a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in 2023.

The NFL did keep the Week 18 game as a flex option between the Commanders and Cowboys. If either or both teams are playing for something, the league could choose to flex it to Sunday night.

The Bears on Thursday night — again

Thursday Night Football is often the ugliest game of the week. Teams are playing on a short week, so the game is much sloppier than a Sunday afternoon game. Last season’s game between the Commanders and Bears — a Week 6 tilt on Thursday Night Football — ended with a 12-7 Washington win. Quarterback Carson Wentz was injured in the game, leading Taylor Heinicke to take over for the next two months.

Why would the NFL choose to put these two teams back on Thursday Night Football? Sure, they are historic franchises, but if you were only choosing one prime-time game for either team, it should’ve gone to a team in your division.

3 back-to-back road games

The Commanders have back-to-back home games to end the season against the San Francisco 49ers and the Cowboys. It’s the only time all season that Washington plays back-to-back home games.

On the flip side, the Commanders have three stretches of back-to-back road games in 2023. Weeks 6 & 7 [Falcons and Giants], Weeks 9 & 10 [Patriots and Seahawks]. and Weeks 15 & 16 [Rams and Jets]. Those road stretches could define Washington’s season.

Lots of early games

The Commanders will play 11 1:00 p.m. ET games. Washington has one prime-time game, four late kickoffs and one to-be-determined. Three of the four Sunday afternoon games are played out West. The fourth is a Thanksgiving Day clash between the Commanders and the Cowboys.

When you are in Washington’s current position, there isn’t a lot of interest for you in prime time. Now, if the Commanders are better than many expect, they could be flexed. For those who cover the team, the 1:00 kickoff times are ideal.

Late bye again

The perfect bye week for an NFL team is somewhere from around Week 8 to Week 12. However, there are only so many byes to go around in that range. Last year, Washington had a Week 14 bye. Interestingly enough, the Commanders have a Week 14 bye again in 2023.

Last year, it came at a perfect time, but the Commanders couldn’t capitalize. Washington had been hot going into the bye but blew it against the Giants, costing themselves a playoff spot.

While you’d like your bye to be a little sooner, it sure as heck beats a bye in Week 4 or 5.

Two Dallas games

While the Commanders had only one prime-time game, one of the most-watched sporting events of the year is the Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas. The Commanders will play at Dallas on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2020 — a 41-16 Washington win. The two teams have had a storied rivalry on Thanksgiving.

For the second straight year, the Commanders host the Cowboys in Week 18. Last year, Washington defeated Dallas 26-6 in Sam Howell’s first career start. Will Howell still be starting in Week 18? If he is, that’s a good sign for his chance to be Washington’s quarterback heading into 2024.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire