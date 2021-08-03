6 takeaways from Colts training camp practice No. 5

After a day off, the Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field for their fifth training camp practice on Monday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Donning the full pads for the first time at training camp, the Colts turned up the intensity. It was a big day for the defense, especially for a number of edge rushers while the offense continued to focus on prioritizing the run game with Jacob Eason under center.

Here are six takeaways from Colts training camp practice No. 5 on Monday:

Attendance

Quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), running back Nyheim Hines (hip), wide receiver J.J. Nelson (groin), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (undisclosed), safety Rolan Milligan (undisclosed) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) all missed practice on Monday. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and offensive tackle Julién Davenport remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list while cornerback T.J. Carrie as activated from the list on Monday. Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) are still both on the PUP and NFI list, respectively.

Injuries

While the players above didn't start at practice due to their respective injuries, the Colts also have some new ones that should be montiored. Running back Jordan Wilkins left practice early with an unknown injury while left guard Quenton Nelson also left early with a foot injury. He left the field once and eventually came back but had to leave the field again. Head coach Frank Reich believes he got stepped on. “Yeah, he left early. I haven’t heard. I just heard he dinged his foot," Reich told reporters Monday. "I think he got stepped on. So, we’ll have to see when we get in there.”

Frank Reich Returns

Colts head coach Frank Reich made his return from quarantine on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 before training camp even began. Even though he was fully vaccinated, Reich was asymptomatic and had to sit out the first week of camp.

OL Struggles

The Colts offensive line struggled to open the second week of practice. Between a number of false starts and simply getting their doors blown off by the likes of rookie Kwity Paye and Kemoko Turay, among others. Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star noted several players notched would-be sacks in a real game. "Defensive ends Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu have led the charge, but the pressure came from all over the field on Monday. Turay, Paye, Damontre Moore, Jordan Glasgow, DeForest Buckner, Andrew Brown, Anquan Woods, Grover Stewart and Skai Moore all had a hand in recording the seven 'sacks,'" wrote Erickson. It was so rough that the entire offensive line had to run sprints following Monday's practice.

Carson Wentz To Have Surgery

This wasn't part of the practice but more of an announcement following it from Reich. Wentz will undergo surgery on the foot injury he suffered during the first week of training camp. The Colts believe a bone from a previous injury—potentially even all the way back in high school—got loose when Wentz planted on the throw that injured him. The timeline is pretty broad with a 5-12 recovery span, and the Colts will know more about his return a few weeks into rehab.

Defense Taking Advantage

With Wentz on the shelf and a few injuries to the offensive line, the defense has been taking advantage of some matchups. They are dealing with injuries of their own so this isn't an excuse for the offense. The defensive line seemingly won the day pretty easily with the edge rushers making their presence known. That's a big deal for the unit entering the season. Veteran Sean Davis recorded an interception off newcomer Brett Hundley while safety Khari Willis punched a ball out of Jonathan Taylor's grasp.

